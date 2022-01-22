2 priests, 2 lay people beatified in El Salvador

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARCOS ALEMÁN
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rutilio Grande
    Salvadoran martyr (1928-1977)
  • Pope Francis
    Pope Francis
    Religious leader
  • Óscar Romero
    Fourth Archbishop of San Salvador (1917-1980)

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The Roman Catholic Church beatified two priests and two lay people Saturday, all victims of right-wing death squads during El Salvador’s civil war.

The Rev. Rutilio Grande, a Jesuit priest killed alongside friends Manuel Solorzano and teenager Nelson Lemus on March 12, 1977, was known for his ministry to the poor and was an inspiration to St. Óscar Romero, the then-archbishop of El Salvador who himself was murdered three years later.

Franciscan priest Cosme Spessotto, an Italian who arrived in El Salvador in 1950, was shot dead while praying at the altar of his parish by Salvadoran soldiers on June 14, 1980. He was known for his work in one of the poorest parts of El Salvador and his unwillingness to leave even in the face of death threats.

Pope Francis' envoy, Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chávez, called the four models and an example to all.

Crowds of the faithful gathered around yellow and white Vatican banners and portraits of the four.

“Rutilio, Manuel, Nelson and Cosme, those are the names of the innocent victims sacrificed on the altars of power, pleasure and money," Rosa Chávez said. “The blood shed by our martyrs, associated with the sacrifice of Christ on the cross, is the seed of reconciliation and peace.”

Pope Francis has long spoken of his admiration for Grande and Romero, who he declared a saint in 2018. Francis is the first Latin American pontiff and first Jesuit pope.

Beatification means a deceased person has performed at least one miracle; a second can lead to sainthood.

Between 1977 and 1989, death squads and soldiers killed 13 priests in El Salvador.

Grande was 49 years old when he was killed as he drove with Solorzano and Lemus along a rural highway in Aguilares, north of the capital.

Last year, Pope Francis approved a decree proclaiming Grande, Solorzano and Lemus martyrs for the Catholic faith. That means they can be beatified without having to have a miracle attributed to his intercession.

At the entrance to his room at the Vatican hotel where he lives is a piece of cloth with Romero’s blood on it and notes from a catechism teaching Grande delivered.

“I was a devotee of Rutilio even before coming to know Romero better,” Francis told Central American priests during his visit to Panama in 2019. “When I was in Argentina, his life influenced me, his death touched me.”

“He said what he had to say, but it was his testimony, his martyrdom, that eventually moved Romero,” Francis said. “This was the grace.”

Romero was shot by a sniper March 24, 1980 while he celebrated a Mass for terminal cancer patients in a hospital chapel. Days earlier he had asked military in his homily to stop the repression.

The war, which ended with the signing of peace accords in 1992, left more than 75,000 dead and some 12,000 missing.

“Father Tilo,” as Grande was known, helped organize the poor, which landowners in the area saw as a threat to their power.

Solórzano, a 72-year-old resident of Aguilares, was close to Grande and often accompanied him during his pastoral work in an area that later became the site of heavy combat between the army and guerrilla forces.

Lemus, the 16-year-old riding with the men, was the oldest of eight siblings and was in the 7th grade when he was killed.

Three years later, Spessotto was killed while praying at the altar of the parish he had led since 1953.

Anonymous notes had been slipped under the door of his office warning him to leave or be killed and telling him that he was next. But Spessotto, always refused to go, even when his family in Italy urged him to leave.

He refused to let the San Juan Nonualco church be taken on multiple occasions by both government and guerrilla forces. When the army captured members of his congregation he would go to the army base, ask for their release and chastise the soldiers for attacks on the community.

Current San Salvador Archbishop José Luis Escobar Alas spoke of Spessotto’s humanitarianism.

“When the war started he had the courage to follow the path of the armed forces visiting the homes where they left dead, pray (over the bodies) and help the families with funeral expenses,” he said.

“In defense of the lives of the innocent he confronted the killers, who also killed him,” Escobar Alas said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 6 husky puppies stolen from Hampton pet grooming salon

    Six newborn husky puppies were stolen early Friday from a Hampton pet salon, according to police. The burglary happened overnight Thursday at Critter Cleaners in the 5100 block of West Mercury Boulevard. Officers from the Hampton Police Division were called to the scene at 7:36 a.m. Friday. The suspect entered the salon through a window and stole the six puppies and money, police said. The ...

  • Kansas governor signs COVID hospital staffing emergency bill, deploys National Guard for testing

    Gov. Laura Kelly signed into law COVID emergency measures to help hospitals and deployed the Kansas National Guard to help with coronavirus testing.

  • Ethiopia army vows to 'eliminate' Tigray forces

    Ethiopia's military is planning to enter Tigray's capital Mekelle and "eliminate" rebellious forces.That was the message from General Abebaw Tadesse late on Friday (January 21), in an interview with state-affiliated broadcaster FANA."Mekelle and Tigray are Ethiopian territory. No one will stop us. We will go in and eliminate the enemy. There should not be any confusion about this. The Ethiopian people should not perceive as if the war is over. It is not over."The Horn of Africa country has been in the grip of conflict for over a year.The federal military and its allies have been battling forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front, the political party that controls the northern region.Recently there has been an uneasy stalemate between the two sides, punctuated by sporadic fighting.TPLF forces control most of Tigray but are surrounded by hostile forces who are allied with the federal military.Abebaw said Ethiopia would not be able to enjoy peace until the enemy is eliminated.His comments come despite diplomatic efforts to end the violence.This week two top U.S. diplomats flew into Addis Ababa to push for a ceasefire.They're trying to build on tentative signs of a thaw in relations between the warring parties.The TPLF's spokesman could not be reached to respond to the military official's comments.Spokespeople for the Ethiopian government and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Religion column: Working for unity and peace in a divided world

    Columnist highlights local people who are working for unity and peace in a divided world.

  • Bee Hotels provide pollinators a place to thrive

    Patricia Barger explained that today’s problem for pollinators is tomorrow’s problem for people.

  • Pope confers lay ministries on women, formalising recognition of roles

    Pope Francis on Sunday for the first time conferred the lay Roman Catholic ministries of lector and catechist on women, roles that previously many had carried out without institutional recognition. He conferred the ministries at a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, where, in an apparent reference to resistance to change by some conservative, he criticised those who need to have rigid regulations and "more rules" in order to find God. Last year, Francis changed Church law on the ministries of lector and acolyte, which mainly had been reserved to seminarians preparing for priesthood, saying he wanted to bring stability and public recognition to women already serving in the roles.

  • What Is Corned Beef And Why Do People Eat It On St. Patrick's Day?

    As this year's St. Patrick's Day approaches, you'll undoubtedly see photos of festive corned beef dishes flooding your feeds. Here's everything you need to know about corned beef.

  • Catholics for Choice Project Pro-Abortion Message on D.C. Basilica ahead of March for Life

    On the eve of Friday's March for Life, Catholics for Choice projected a pro-abortion message onto the largest Roman Catholic Church in North America.

  • Police: Truck with 100 monkeys crashes, some of them missing

    A truck carrying about 100 monkeys was involved in a crash Friday in Pennsylvania, state police said as authorities searched for at least three of the monkeys that appeared to have escaped the vehicle. The truck carrying the animals crashed with a dump truck in the afternoon in Montour County, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick told the Daily Item. Authorities have asked residents who might see the monkeys to call state police at 570-524-2662.

  • Our Universe Probably Has 40 Billion Billions of Black Holes

    According to a study from SISSA in Italy, the universe likely has roughly 40 billion billions of black holes in it. Yep, billion billions. The post Our Universe Probably Has 40 Billion Billions of Black Holes appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Amazon Activist’s Firing Deemed Illegal by Labor Board Officials

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. labor board prosecutors plan to formally accuse Amazon.com Inc. of illegally firing an activist who was trying to unionize its New York warehouses, unless the company first settles the case.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip‘Lethal’ U.S. Military Aid Begins Arriving in UkraineCrypto Collapse Tests Faithful’s Infinite Supply of OptimismBitcoin Has Lost Half Its Value Si

  • Ugandan president's son visits Rwanda in sign of warming ties

    Rwanda and Uganda on Saturday said they had held "cordial" talks on improving relations after Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of Uganda's president, met with Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Kigali.

  • Richard Branson’s Moskito Island Lets You Choose Your Own Adventure

    Sir Richard Branson has designed a trio of getaway experiences in the BVI—all on the same private-island resort.

  • Anne Frank author: I am 90 per cent certain we have got the right guy

    On August 4 1944 Anne Frank was arrested along with her family, after 761 days of hiding in a secret annexe at her father’s office premises in Amsterdam – now the Anne Frank House museum. There is reportedly one question that its millions of visitors ask more than any other: who betrayed her?

  • FBI: Laundrie admitted killing Gabby Petito in notebook

    The boyfriend of slain cross-country traveler Gabby Petito admitted killing her in a notebook discovered near his body in a Florida swamp, the FBI announced Friday. It was the first time authorities squarely pinned the blame for Petito’s death on Brian Laundrie, though he was the prime suspect all along. Investigators meanwhile announced that Laundrie, 23, had sent text messages to intentionally deceive people that Petito, 22, was still alive after he beat and strangled her in late August, according to a statement released by the FBI in Denver.

  • UPenn Swimmer’s Parent Says Female Swimmers are ‘Really Unhappy’ with Transgender Teammate Situation

    The father of a University of Pennsylvania swimmer said his daughter and many of her teammates do not feel they can compete fairly with teammate Lia Thomas.

  • 6 Walmart Deals That Are Better Than the Dollar Store

    Dollar stores are great ways to save money and especially convenient when you're in a pinch and need small quantities of just one or two items. They certainly come with their own caveats though, as...

  • Historic Fowlerville church enters new chapter as Airbnb, improved wedding chapel

    The Thumudo family of Fowlerville has done extensive renovations to the former church and are renting a one-of-a-kind Airbnb.

  • Brazilian fintech Dock will use crypto for international remittances

    Brazilian financial services provider Dock said on Friday it will start using cryptocurrencies to process international remittances as it expands to Latin America and Europe. Brazilian reais will be converted into bitcoin then into another currency, such as the dollar, and will reach end users through Dock customers such as Vivo and Natura&CO. "It will be both a quick and cheap way of making remittances," Frederico Amaral, head of products and technology at Dock, told Reuters in an interview.

  • Connecticut official charged with murdering tenant in fatal shooting

    Police were called to a report of a disturbance at a Norwalk home owned by 61-year-old Ellen Wink, who is the city's deputy Republican registrar of voters and served as city clerk from 2009 to 2011.