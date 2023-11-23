2 private jets collided at Houston Hobby airport, just a month after another pair of planes hit each other in mid-air

Two planes collided at Houston Hobby Airport on Wednesday morning, per ABC13.

Nobody was injured and operations weren't affected.

But it's the second time in a month that two private jets have collided at the airport.

Two planes collided at Houston's William P. Hobby Airport for the second time in a month, according to local news station ABC13.

Airport authorities confirmed to the outlet that an incident took place on Wednesday morning, near the fixed-base operator hangar which is used by private jets.

Footage from ABC13 shows the nose of a larger private jet atop the wing of a Gulfstream GV.

There didn't appear to be any damage, and operations at the airport weren't affected as the incident didn't take place on the runway.

Thankfully, Wednesday's incident wasn't as dramatic as a mid-air collision that took place at the same airport on October 24.

Two private jets collided at Houston Hobby Airport when one took off without permission as another landed, clipping its wing.

An audio recording of one of the pilots was posted online, as he said "We just had a midair" and he "immediately" needed to come back to the airport.

No injuries were reported, but it did prompt the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a ground stop which impacted more than 130 flights.

That incident came after several near-misses around the country, such as a charter pilot taking off without clearance and coming close to a JetBlue flight that was forced to abort its landing when it was just 30 feet off the ground.

Many of the near-misses were linked to mistakes by air traffic controllers. A nationwide shortage of air traffic controllers has seen staffing levels drop to the lowest in three decades, Business Insider previously reported.

77% of critical air traffic control facilities in the US are staffed below the recommended threshold, according to a government audit released in June.

Houston Airports did not immediately respond to BI's request for comment, sent outside US working hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider