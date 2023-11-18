Thousands of Pro-Palestinian protestors march in Midtown
A massive pro-Palestinian rally took place in Midtown, Manhattan on Friday, denouncing Israel's aggression in Gaza and calling for a cease-fire.
The world is watching the humanitarian crisis in Gaza unfold in real time through firsthand accounts documented on, of all places, Snapchat. Israel has retaliated against Hamas’ October 7 attack with unprecedented force against the Palestinian territory, claiming over 9,000 Palestinian lives according to Gaza Health Ministry numbers reported by the Associated Press. The Committee to Protect Journalists reports that at least 30 journalists have been killed since Israel’s bombardment and total blockade of the region began, and journalists in Gaza say that without consistent access to food, water and power, it’s becoming “impossible” to continue reporting.
The United Nations has called for an independent review of Shifa Hospital as the Israeli military lays out what it said is evidence Hamas operates from the facility.
The singer says Sean "Diddy" Combs was "prone to uncontrollable rage" and "frequently beat" her "savagely."
OpenAI co-founder and president Greg Brockman has quit the firm, he said Friday, hours after the Microsoft-backed giant abruptly fired its chief executive Sam Altman and assured that Brockman would remain at the startup. Brockman's sudden departure adds to the day's uncertainties at OpenAI, following closely on the heels of its maiden developer conference led by Altman. OpenAI earlier said that Brockman was stepping down as chairman of the board, but will remain at the firm.
In a surprising move, OpenAI today abruptly fired Sam Altman, its CEO and a member of its board of directors, and installed CTO Mira Murati as interim CEO. Murati, who has a degree in mechanical engineering from Dartmouth College, previously worked as an intern at Goldman Sachs and then at Zodiac Aerospace, the French aerospace group.
In perhaps the most unexpected tech news of the year, billionaire and AI evangelist Sam Altman has been ejected from his CEO role at OpenAI by the company's board after an apparent vote of no confidence. Its exact wording in a release issued this afternoon: Altman's "departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities." 1. Did Altman circumvent the board in a major deal?
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up his lineup advice for every Week 11 game, along with some key DFS tips.
OpenAI's board of directors announced that CEO Sam Altman is leaving both the company and the board, effective immediately.
Nobody believes the practice incident was the fault of Ferrari or Carlos Sainz, but the team and driver will still be penalized.
Even Brian Cashman described 2023 as a disaster for the Yankees. Is the longtime GM willing to pull the right strings to get things back on track for 2024?
Sam Altman has been fired from OpenAI, Inc., the 501(c)(3) nonprofit that acts as the governing body for OpenAI, the AI startup behind ChatGPT, DALL-E 3, GPT-4 and other highly capable generative AI systems. In a post on OpenAI's official blog, the company writes that Altman's departure follows a "deliberative review process by the board" that concluded that Altman "wasn't consistently candid in his communications" with other board members, "hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities." Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?