2 probation officers hurt after scuffle with Greensburg man

Aug. 3—Two Westmoreland County probation officers were hurt Wednesday when they got into a scuffle with a man who they said violated his probation, according to court papers.

The probation officers reported to Greensburg police that they visited the Harrison Avenue apartment of Akeem Vance, 39, around 9:30 a.m. Vance, who was on house arrest, reportedly tested positive for alcohol, cocaine and marijuana and was informed he was in violation of his probation, according to court papers.

One of the probation officers noticed a handgun lying in a dresser drawer. Vance is not permitted to possess a gun because he is a convicted felon. The three got into a scuffle as the officers tried to arrest Vance, police said. One of the officers had red marks around his neck and throat and the other's forearm was bleeding, according to court papers.

They were outside on the sidewalk when police arrived. Vance is charged with aggravated assault, a weapons violation and resisting arrest. He was denied bail during arraignment Thursday and was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 17.

It was unclear from online court records on what case Vance was serving house arrest, but he was sentenced to three years of probation in December on two cases filed by Jeannette police involving drugs and flight to avoid apprehension charges.

