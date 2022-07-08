2 ‘prolific car thieves’ wanted for numerous crimes arrested

Two repeat offenders with lengthy criminal histories were arrested in different parts of Washington earlier this week, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Both were arrested on Wednesday.

Deputies say Theodore Marty was wanted for numerous vehicle thefts, eluding police, robbery, burglary, and possession of a firearm.

The Bremerton Police Department and the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office formed a task force to find and arrest Marty, but he had fled to eastern Washington.

After committing crimes in Spokane, he was found and arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.

A close friend of Marty’s, Kyle Clark, is accused of shooting at an officer and was also wanted on numerous charges, including first-degree assault.

Clark was arrested after a high-speed chase in Mason County.

