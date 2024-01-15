2 promoted at Kelley Galloway Smith Goolsby

Jan. 15—The Partners of Kelley Galloway Smith Goolsby, PSC, announced Bobby E. Cox, CPA and Lori J. Harmon, CPA, have been promoted to senior managers of the firm, effective Jan. 1.

Cox will assume the responsibilities of a senior manager, concentrating in the Audit Department. He graduated from Morehead State University in 2006 with a bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting and in 2017 with a master's of business administration. He is a resident of Flatwoods, where he resides with his wife, Paige, and their children, Joshua, Ethan and Matthew.

Harmon will assume the responsibilities of a senior manager concentrating in Tax Department. She graduated from Shawnee State University in 2009 with a bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting. She is a resident of Willow Wood, Ohio.