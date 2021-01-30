2 Proud Boys charged with conspiracy in Capitol riot; 1 had bomb-making manual on thumb drive, feds say

Will Cleveland, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle

ROCHESTER, NY – Federal prosecutors on Friday announced conspiracy charges against two members of the Proud Boys, an extremist group with ties to white nationalism, in relation to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Dominic Pezzola, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran from Rochester, New York, and William Pepe, an employee of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority from Beacon, New York, were indicted on a slew of new charges late Friday.

Pezzola was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding a United States Capitol police officer, according to the FBI. He possessed a thumb drive containing instructions on how to make homemade firearms, poisons, and explosives, federal prosecutors revealed in a detention application Friday.

Some of the documents on the thumb drive are titled "Advanced Improvised Explosives" and "Ragnar's Big Book of Homemade Weapons." Prosecutors are arguing Pezzola, 43, should be held without bail pending his trial. FBI agents recovered the thumb drive after executing a search warrant on Pezzola's home on Jan. 15.

Capitol riot charges: Proud Boys organizer Joseph Biggs charged

Pezzola and Pepe are accused of working together to interfere with police officers protecting the Capitol during the certification of the presidential election, according to a news release. The indictment remained sealed late Friday night, so it's unclear how Pezzola and Pepe allegedly conspired together.

"Dominic Pezzola poses a serious danger to the community and a serious risk of flight," Assistant U.S. Attorney Erik M. Kenerson wrote in the detention filing. "The defendant's actions in breaking the window to the U.S. Capitol, allowing the first group of rioters to stream through, cannot be overstated. The defendant's actions show planning, determination, and coordination. His stated desire to commit further acts of violence, combined with his access to weapons- and bomb-making manuals, is extremely concerning."

Pezzola, or "Spaz," as he's referred to in the criminal complaint, was originally charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, destruction of government property and illegally accessing a restricted area. He was arrested Jan. 15.

At least 170 people have been charged by the Department of Justice for crimes related to the Jan. 6 riot. They include residents of 39 states and the District of Columbia. The FBI has stated it’s sorting through more than 200,000 pieces of digital evidence and has identified more than 400 suspects who participated. Officials with the Department of Justice said last week they expect to bring sedition charges "very soon."

Capitol riot arrests: See who's been charged across the U.S.

Pezzola and Pepe are among 10 who have been charged with conspiracy so far, and appear to be the first two members of the Proud Boys indicted for conspiracy. Two other Proud Boys organizers in other states, Nick Ochs in Hawaii and Joe Biggs in Florida, have been arrested.

In addition to the four Proud Boys members identified so far, four of those charged have been linked to the Oath Keepers and three to a far-right group known as the Three Percenters – two of the most well-known national extremist groups.

Authorities arrested two women in Pennsylvania Friday, including Doylestown gym owner Dawn Bancroft, who filmed a selfie video while leaving the Capitol on Jan. 6. The FBI stated that in the video Bancroft said: "We were looking for Nancy to shoot her in the friggin’ brain but we didn’t find her." The FBI believes that statement refers to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

A woman in the video with Bancroft, Diana Santos-Smith of Pennsylvania, also was arrested Friday. The two women are among 22 who have been arrested thus far. Of the 99 suspects where an age is known, the ages range from 20 to 70, and the average age is 41.

Federal indictment

Pezzola and Pepe were each indicted Friday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. on charges of conspiracy; civil disorder; unlawfully entering restricted buildings or grounds; and disorderly and disruptive conduct in restricted buildings or grounds.

In addition to those charges, Pezzola was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding; additional counts of civil disorder and aiding and abetting civil disorder; robbery of personal property of the United States; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; destruction of government property; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted buildings or grounds.

According to the FBI, "Pezzola and Pepe are members of the Proud Boys, a group self-described as a 'pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world; aka Western Chauvinists.'" The Southern Poverty Law Center has classified the Proud Boys as a hate group.

Members of the group often wear yellow and black clothing and other apparel featuring logos and emblems of the group. Pezzola and Pepe both own "tactical vests branded with the Proud Boys logo, and have attended various Proud Boys gatherings and protests," the FBI stated in a release.

The two allegedly took down barriers around the Capitol. Pezzola "ripped away" an officer's riot shield, "while the officer was physically engaging with individuals who had gathered unlawfully in the west plaza of the Capitol."

Michael Scibetta, Pezzola's Rochester-based defense attorney, said he has been denied contact with his client. Scibetta added Pezzola hasn't been allowed to contact him.

"He was not allowed to meet with Pre-Trial so that a report to the court could be made as to whether release would be recommended," Scibetta wrote in an email. "Supposedly they have him in 'protective custody' which begs the question...wouldn’t he be better served being released, to be safer and afforded a meaningful legal defense? What is happening is unprecedented. The jail wouldn’t even confirm that he was held there when I called let alone let me speak with my client."

Scibetta said he only recently became aware of the indictment, which was unsealed late Friday, leaving him at a "severe disadvantage for the detention hearing scheduled for Monday."

Police shield used to break window

According to the complaint, Pezzola used a Capitol Police shield to break an exterior window and then went inside. He posted a video of himself smoking a cigar and saying, "Victory smoke in the Capitol, boys. ... I knew we could take this (expletive) over if we tried hard enough," according to court documents.

Cellphone data confirms Pezzola traveled to the Washington, D.C. area on Jan. 5 and then returned to Rochester two days later. Before turning himself in on an arrest warrant, he changed his appearance and turned off his cellphone, court documents allege. He only turned himself in after the FBI started knocking on his family members' doors in the Rochester, New York area to inquire about his whereabouts.

More: Pro-Trump protester from New York was on front steps of Capitol, turned back during chaos

Authorities stated Pezzola was "among those leading the walk to the barricades" near the west side of the Capitol. He was among the first to reach a line of police after the barricades were taken down and officers were overwhelmed as rioters advanced.

Pezzola "seems to emerge with a riot shield in his possession," according to the filing. Pictures in the document show a bearded man with shaggy hair in possession of a shield. Authorities believe that man is Pezzola.

At 1:48 p.m. Jan. 6, video posted to social media site Parler and then shared by Pro Publica depicts "an individual who appears to match Pezzola in all material respects" carrying a riot shield up the exterior stairs "after Capitol Police are overrun."

Within 30 minutes, Pezzola allegedly used the shield to break open a window, allowing himself and others to enter the Capitol. Prosecutors said he was "among the first — if not the first — to enter the interior of the Capitol building."

Federal prosecutors say the bearded man in the center of the photograph is Dominic Pezzola of Rochester.
Federal prosecutors say the bearded man in the center of the photograph is Dominic Pezzola of Rochester.

Pezzola recorded a video of himself "yelling excitedly" inside the building, prosecutors said. The video shows him still holding the riot shield.

He is also show on video allegedly amongst the group of rioters who confronted USCP Officer Eugene Goodman, "demanding to know 'where they meeting at, where they counting the votes?'" the detention application alleges. It is unclear, however, who shouted at Goodman.

Another video posted to social media shows Pezzola smoking a cigar and taking a video in selfie mode. He allegedly says, "Victory smoke in the Capitol, boys."

Witness alleges intent to harm

One cooperating witness told the FBI Pezzola was among a group of individuals who spoke about what they did that day and stated "that anyone who got their hands they would have killed, including Nancy Pelosi," court documents stated.

The group also said it would kill former Vice President Mike Pence and said they would be returning to the Capitol on Jan. 20 for the inauguration. The group allegedly said it had firearms or access to firearms.

Pezzola, who was originally held in the Livingston County Jail before he was extradited to the Washington, D.C. area, made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Rochester on Jan. 15.

His actions on Jan. 6 showed "perseverance, determination, and coordination" prosecutors said. He allegedly ripped away an officer's riot shield, after which he retreated to the back portion of the crowd, prosecutors said.

"At the entrance to the Capitol itself, Pezzola was not just on the front lines, but first to break a window so successfully that he and other rioters could enter the Capitol through it."

Kenerson said Pezzola showed a willingness to go off the grid to avoid arrest.

"Given the combination of the defendant's actions on the day, his professed intentions to commit additional violence, and his access to means to carry out that violence in a largely undetectable way, there are simply no conditions nor combinations of conditions of release that can assure the safety of the community if the defendant is released," Kenerson concluded.

Pezzola's defense attorney in Washington, Kira Anne West, did not wish to provide comment when reached by email Friday.

Contributing: Dinah VoPulver, USA TODAY

Contact Will Cleveland at wcleveland@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @willcleveland13, Facebook @willcleveland13, and Instagram @clevelandroc.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: 2 Proud Boys charged with conspiracy in Capitol riot, feds announce

Latest Stories

  • Biden news – live: Trump lawyers quit before impeachment trial as president says he’s ‘just getting started’

    Latest developments from Washington DC and beyond

  • Fugitive Tigray leader reportedly speaks out after months

    The fugitive leader of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region has reportedly made his first public comments in three months, urging the international community to investigate alleged “genocide” and other abuses by forces including those from neighboring Eritrea. It was not immediately possible to verify the audio comments by Debretsion Gebremichael posted late Saturday by Tigray-allied media outlet Dimtsi Weyane.

  • Rural communities 'under siege' by criminal hare-coursing gangs

    Rural communities have suffered a steep rise in hare coursing, with the RSPCA saying the growing involvement of gangs in wildlife crimes is a major factor in its decision to hand over its 200-year-old prosecuting powers to the CPS. Dozens of rural landowners are being repeatedly targeted by gangs who gather to bet on the outcome of dogs chasing down and killing as many hares as possible. Latest figures obtained by The Telegraph show that in some counties, such as North Yorkshire, there was a 51 per cent increase in incidents of hare coursing and poaching last year. A similar increase is expected this year. The RSPCA’s chief executive, Chris Sherwood, said on Saturday: “We’re involved in cases that involve cock fighting, badger baiting and hare coursing, which can involve millions of pounds of fraud, tax evasion and even weapons and these cases are complex. “We think there’s a better way for us which is to mirror the situation in Scotland, where our sister charity, the SSPCA, transfers its cases and files over to the procurator fiscal, the Scottish equivalent of the CPS, so there’s that division between investigation and prosecution.”

  • Rep. Stephen Lynch tests positive for COVID-19 after getting second dose of vaccine

    Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) tested positive for the COVID-19, but remains asymptomatic, after receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, his office said Friday. Why it matters: Lynch's case stresses the importance of continuing to social distance and wear a face mask even after getting vaccinated. Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.What they're saying: Lynch received a positive test result on Friday "after a staff member in the Congressman's Boston office had tested positive earlier in the week," Lynch's spokesperson, Molly Rose Tarpey, said in a statement, per the Boston Globe. * "Congressman Lynch had received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and subsequently received a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending President Biden's Inauguration," she added. * Lynch "remains asymptomatic and feels fine" but will continue to "self-quarantine and will vote by proxy in Congress during the coming weeks." * It is unclear when Lynch received each dose of the vaccine. * Lynch's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. The big picture: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the companies that have developed the two vaccines authorized in the U.S., say their vaccines are about 95% effective at preventing people from getting sick after getting the second dose of their respective vaccines. * "It typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity (protection against the virus that causes COVID-19) after vaccination," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes. * "That means it’s possible a person could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination and still get sick. This is because the vaccine has not had enough time to provide protection," the CDC adds. * It is also not yet clear how effective the vaccine is against infection and transmission, but researchers say it should prevent people from getting sick. Go deeper: We're selling the coronavirus vaccine shortBe smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Russia warns against planned opposition protests

    Russian police have issued a strong warning against participating in protests planned for Sunday to call for the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin's most prominent foe. (Jan. 30)

  • Filipino American Father, Daughter Electrocuted by Downed Power Lines in LA

    A Filipino American father and daughter were electrocuted in the backyard of their home in Panorama City, California, on Monday. The victims were identified as Ferdinand Tejada, 53, and Janine Reyn Tejada, 20, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office via CBS Los Angeles. Ferdinand was reportedly trying to move a downed electrical wire outside his home when the fatal accident occurred.

  • More Inside the Beverly Hills Estate of House of Bijan’s Heir

    Nicolas Bijan and his wife, interior designer Roxy Bijan, took a youthful, vibrant approach to redecorating Taylor Swift’s former homeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Married Texas police chief accused of cheating resigns after arrest

    Jason Collier allegedly showed a fake marriage annulment document to a girlfriend.

  • New U.S. envoy spoke with Europeans on Iran nuclear deal: sources

    The new U.S. Iran envoy spoke with British, French and German officials on Thursday as the United States explores how to revive the 2015 nuclear deal former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. "It was to take stock of the dossier and to assess what our state of mind is," a European diplomatic source said of U.S. special envoy Rob Malley's conversation with the British, French and German foreign ministry political directors. The State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Family of four found dead in northeast Oklahoma home

    A couple and their two young children were found dead in a home Saturday in northeast Oklahoma in what police said appears to be a triple murder-suicide, the Tulsa World reported. Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner said the mother of an adult male victim arrived at the home in a mobile home park about 2:30 p.m. and found her son, her grandchildren and the children’s mother dead.

  • China crackdown prompts thousands to flee Hong Kong as U.K. opens new visa scheme

    About 7,000 Hong Kongers have fled to the U.K. since China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong and the British government expects more than 300,000 to obtain extended residency rights over the next five years, per AP.Why it matters: The announcement comes as the U.K. opened the new visa scheme Sunday — a day after China said it would no longer recognize Hong Kongers' British National Overseas (BNO) passports as valid travel documents or proof of identity, escalating tensions between the two countries.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.Driving the news: The U.K. government announced last July when the security law passed a new path to British citizenship for Hong Kongers who qualify for the BNO status, which was granted to those living in the city before the British government handed its former colony back to China in 1997. * Under the offer, these Hong Kongers and their dependents have the right to remain in the United Kingdom for five years, during which time they can work or study. * They would then be allowed to apply for "settled status" and, after an additional year, citizenship, Axios Dave Lawler notes.The big picture: Some Hong Kongers told AP they're leaving because they're worried they'll be punished for backing the pro-democracy protest movement — which has seen several prominent figures either arrested or imprisoned in recent months. * "Many others" said China's erosion of the high degree of autonomy they previously enjoyed had become "unbearable," and they their children to have better future. * "Most say they don't plan to ever go back," AP notes.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Former QAnon follower apologises to Anderson Cooper for believing he ate babies

    QAnon conspiracies include belief CNN anchor is a ‘robot’

  • Biden reportedly expected to nominate judges with legal backgrounds 'historically underrepresented on the federal bench'

    For decades, NBC News notes, the Republican Party has been the political faction emphasizing the courts in the United States, but now Democrats appear to be playing catch-up as they look to fill several federal vacancies before the mid-terms in 2022 when they could lose their slim Senate majority. If they do fill the seats, White House Counsel Dana Remus recently wrote in a letter to senators that was obtained by NBC, it will likely be with "individuals whose legal experiences have been historically underrepresented on the federal bench, including those whose who are public defenders, civil rights and legal aid attorneys, and those who represent Americans in every walk of life" rather than, say, prosecutors or "big corporate lawyers." Chris Kang, a co-founder of the progressive group Demand Justice and former deputy counsel in the Obama administration, similarly told NBC he expects President Biden's first set of judiciary nominees are "going to look very different than the kind of judges that Democratic presidents have put forward in the past" and will likely have "radically" different backgrounds, which "will make a huge difference in our courts." Read more at NBC News. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemDon't look now, but vaccines might just end the pandemicSouth Carolina GOP censures Republican congressman over impeachment vote

  • Relatives of Manson 'family' murder victims outraged by DA's new policy

    Kay Martley said she was stunned by the Los Angeles County DA’s decision to stop opposing parole for the Manson follower convicted of killing her cousin.

  • Cuomo Won’t Apologize for Nursing-Home Miscount, Says ‘Who Cares’ Where Deaths Recorded

    New York governor Andrew Cuomo said the issue of coronavirus deaths in state nursing homes had become a “political football,” in his first public comments after Attorney General Letitia James found that his administration had drastically undercounted nursing-home deaths. The state health department in April 2020 altered the way it reported coronavirus deaths among nursing home residents. Residents who died of COVID-19 in the facilities themselves were listed as nursing home deaths, while residents who died after being transported to a hospital were not included in that tally. The change in reporting artificially lowered the true death toll. Health Commissioner Howard Zucker admitted on Thursday night that 3,829 nursing home residents have died of COVID-19 in a hospital since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total nursing home death toll from 8,914 to 12,743, a jump of 43 percent. “Look, whether a person died in a hospital or died in a nursing home, people died.” Cuomo told reporters on Friday. My father “was in a hospital, got transferred to a nursing home. My father died. My father was in a nursing home, got transferred to a hospital. My father died. People died.” Cuomo added, “If you look at New York State, we have a lower percentage of deaths in nursing homes than other states. A third of all deaths in this nation are from nursing homes. New York State, we’re…about 28 percent, but we’re below the national average in number of deaths in nursing homes. But who cares — 33, 28, died in a hospital, died in a nursing home — they died.” (The percentage of nursing home deaths appears to be 30 percent, not 28 percent as Cuomo asserted.) The governor also accused former Trump adviser Michael Caputo for bringing national attention to coronavirus in New York’s nursing homes and using it as a “political football.” “To play politics with it the way they did: that was mean,” Cuomo said referring to the Trump administration. “Because if you lost someone in a nursing home, then it put a thought in your head, ‘Well maybe it didn’t have to be. Maybe my father died unnecessarily.’ And that was just cruel to do, because it wasn’t true.”

  • China temporarily bars entry of foreigners travelling from Canada

    China has temporarily banned entry of foreign nationals travelling from Canada, even if they hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, the Chinese consulate in Toronto said. "All foreign nationals who hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters and reunion are temporarily not allowed to enter China from Canada," the consulate said in a statement on its website on Saturday. Entry with diplomatic and service visas will not be affected, it said.

  • Jewish man bequeaths nearly £2m to French village that sheltered him from the Nazis as a child

    A Jewish Austrian has left a bequest believed to be worth nearly £2m to the French village that sheltered him from the Nazis during the Second World War. Eric Schwan, who died on December 25 at the age of 90, left a large part of his fortune to Chambon-sur-Lignon, a remote mountain village in south-east France that took in some 2,500 Jews fleeing Nazi persecution. The exact value of the bequest has not been made public, but a former mayor of the village told a local website it was more than €2m (£1.8m). “It’s a considerable sum for the village,” Jean-Michel Eyraud, the current mayor, said. A small village of fewer than 2,500 inhabitants perched on a mountain plateau, Chambon-sur-Lignon is famous for the extraordinary courage of its people during the Vichy regime and Nazi occupation. The village's largely Protestant community is known for giving shelter to those in need.

  • In Iowa, a GOP stalwart becomes a casualty in party war

    The flood of calls, texts and emails came swiftly and most with the same message. Dave Millage sat by the fireplace in his living room in a quiet Bettendorf neighborhood as he read them. “These were friends I had made over the years in the Republican Party,” Millage, a longtime conservative activist in eastern Iowa, said in an Associated Press interview days later.

  • Family of Florida teen body-slammed by school officer demands his firing

    “(We’re) just angry and want justice to be served," said the mother of Taylor Bracey.

  • These Marines Devoted Their Lives to the Corps. Then They Were Singled Out for Having Children

    The Marine Corps has faced significant problems in terms of how women in the ranks are treated.