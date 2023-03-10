2 Pueblo juveniles in custody following alleged carjacking, police chase, and crash

Mar. 9—Two juveniles are in custody following an alleged carjacking, police chase, and crash in Pueblo, Wednesday, according to a press release from the Pueblo Police Department.

Police said they received a call just after 1:30 p.m. regarding a carjacking on the 4000 block of O'Neal Avenue on the southwest side of the city,

Upon arrival, responding officers spoke with the victim who said two young men approached him, and one threatened him with a weapon. They then proceeded to steal his sports utility vehicle, according to a press release.

Police said after scanning the area, officers saw the vehicle being driven near the 1100 block of west Northern Avenue. They attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver refused.

"Officers pursued the vehicle, and the vehicle crashed near the intersection of Portland Avenue and River Avenue. Two juveniles ran from the crashed vehicle and after a short foot pursuit, both were taken into custody without incident," the press release read.

The identity of the suspects has not been released due to their ages. Police said the incident is still under investigation.