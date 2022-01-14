2 Pueblo teens killed in apparent shooting in Colorado Springs on Jan. 9

Two Pueblo teens were killed in an apparent shooting in Colorado Springs on Jan. 9, this according to a press release issued by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The teens were identified by the El Paso County Coroner as Marcus Venezio-Hernandez, 13, and Nevean Tafoya, 15, both of Pueblo.

CSPD responded to a call of shots fired at around 1:19 a.m. Jan. 9 on the 1900 block South Chelton Road. The release states that when police arrived officers "located several individuals with gunshot wounds" including two juvenile males who officers say were both dead when they arrived on scene.

The other individuals were taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Moments later, police were called to the 2400 block of Lexington Village Lane on a report that a juvenile male came to a private residence with apparent gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital and treated with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

After a CSPD interview, investigators concluded that the male was connected to the Chelton Road shooting.

CSPD is investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information can call CSPD at 719-444-7000. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

