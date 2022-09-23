UPDATE 2-Putin invaded to put 'decent people' in Kyiv, says Italy's Berlusconi

1
Alvise Armellini
·3 min read

*

Russia's Putin is a long-time friend of Berlusconi

*

Berlusconi's right-wing bloc set to win Sept. 25 election

*

Italian leader says Putin envisaged a quick war

*

Pollsters say remarks unlikely to shift votes

(Adds pollsters' comments)

By Alvise Armellini

ROME, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin was "pushed" into invading Ukraine and wanted to put "decent people" in charge of Kyiv, former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi has said, drawing fierce criticism just ahead of Italy's election.

The Italian leader, whose Forza Italia party belongs to a right-wing coalition expected to win the general election on Sunday, is a long-time friend of Putin and his comments are likely to alarm Western allies.

"Putin was pushed by the Russian people, by his party, by his ministers to come up with this special operation," Berlusconi told Italian public television RAI late on Thursday, using the official Russian wording for the war.

Russia's plan was originally to conquer Kyiv "in a week", and replace the democratically elected Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskiy with "a government of decent people" and get out "in another week," he said.

"I haven't even understood why Russian troops spread around Ukraine while in my mind they should have only stuck around Kyiv", said the 85-year-old Berlusconi, who once described Putin as being like a younger brother.

Putin's stated war aims have varied during the seven-month war. Ukraine initially chased his troops from the Kyiv area, and more recently from parts of the northeast near the Russia border. Putin now says the main aim is to secure territory in the Donbas region partly controlled by pro-Russia separatists.

Facing widespread condemnation from opponents, Berlusconi released a statement on Friday saying his views had been "oversimplified".

"The aggression against Ukraine is unjustifiable and unacceptable, (Forza Italia's) position is clear. We will always be with the EU and NATO," he said.

"TOTALLY OUTRAGEOUS"

"These are scandalous and very serious words," the leader of the centre-left Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, commented. "If on Sunday night the result is favourable to the right, the happiest person would be Putin," Letta told RAI radio.

Centrist leader Carlo Calenda, another election contender, said on Radio24: "Yesterday Berlusconi spoke like a Putin general. It is totally outrageous."

Two pollsters Reuters spoke to downplayed suggestions that the controversial statements were driven by electoral calculations.

"These kind of remarks shift very few votes, people are not very interested in foreign policy," said Renato Mannheimer, head of the Eumetra polling agency.

"I think he let slip something that he believes in but which he didn't want to say out loud," said Antonio Noto, head of Noto Sondaggi.

Under outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Italy has been a staunch supporter of Western sanctions on Russia following the invasion.

Giorgia Meloni of the far-right Brothers of Italy, tipped as the next premier, has pledged to stick to that position, but her allies Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini of the League have been more ambivalent.

Berlusconi said on Thursday that Moscow's decision to invade followed an appeal by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, who allegedly told Putin, "please defend us, because if you do not defend us, we don't know where we could end up."

Voting began on Friday in four Ukrainian regions mostly held by Russian forces including the separatists, the start of a plan by Putin to annex a big chunk of Ukraine. (Reporting by Alvise Armellini; additional reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Crispian Balmer)

Recommended Stories

  • Norway: 2nd suspect sought in Pride festival shootings

    Authorities in Norway are seeking a second suspect in a deadly shooting attack during the Norwegian capital's annual LGBTQ Pride festival, police said Friday. A 42-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Iran was arrested after the June shootings in Oslo's nightlife district that killed two people and wounded more than 20. “The hypothesis that the attack was carried out with terrorist intent has been strengthened,” prosecutor Børge Enoksen said during a press conference.

  • Inflation, unrest challenge Bangladesh's 'miracle economy'

    Standing in line to try to buy food, Rekha Begum is distraught. Like many others in Bangladesh, she is struggling to find affordable daily essentials like rice, lentils and onions. Bangladesh’s economic miracle is under severe strain as fuel price hikes amplify public frustrations over rising costs for food and other necessities.

  • China Wants to Ensure Food Security by Cutting Amount of Soybeans in Animal Feed

    (Bloomberg) -- China is redoubling its efforts to bolster food security by trying to cut the amount of soybeans that get turned into animal feed.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesUN Latest: South Korean Leader Heard Insulting US CongressCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With Political Winds at His BackIn a notice

  • Russian man says he would break his leg or go to prison to avoid Putin's order to fight in Ukraine

    Many Russians are desperately trying to get out of being drafted after Putin announced a mobilization of troops this week.

  • Biden's approval rating up but struggling on key issues, new poll finds

    A new poll commissioned by a super PAC aligned with President Joe Biden finds the president's overall approval has improved in three battleground states, but

  • Russians protest, flee country as Putin's military mobilization begins; Blinken urges end to nuclear threats: Ukraine updates

    Russia's partial military mobilization aimed at slowing Ukraine's high-octane counteroffensive was in full swing Thursday. Live updates.

  • What's going on with Iran's raging protests?

    How the death of one young woman set off a firestorm of protests against Iran's repressive policies

  • Biden to announce $1.5 billion to fight U.S. opioid crisis

    U.S. President Joe Biden will announce on Friday nearly $1.5 billion to fund access to medications for opioid overdoses, sanctions against traffickers, and increased funding for law enforcement, the White House said. The Biden administration is keen to show it is taking action on a worsening nationwide opioid crisis, which according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data fueled more than 107,000 drug overdose deaths in 2021, a nearly 15% increase from the previous year. "The Biden-Harris administration is announcing several key investments and actions to reduce overdose deaths, ensure public health and law enforcement officials on the front lines have the resources they need, support people in recovery, and finally beat this epidemic," Gupta told reporters on a press call.

  • Europe is scrambling to put a price cap on Russian oil after Putin stepped up threats over Ukraine, report says

    An EU limit on the price Russian oil is likely to be in proposed new European Union sanctions under discussion this weekend, Bloomberg reported.

  • Russian draft prompts exodus by some men as air fares jump

    TBILISI/VAALIMAA, Finland (Reuters) -Some Russian men headed swiftly to the borders on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation, with traffic at frontier crossings with Finland and Georgia surging and prices for air tickets from Moscow rocketing. Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he'd be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.

  • 'Knocking on famine's door': UN food chief wants action now

    The U.N. food chief warned Thursday that the world is facing “a perfect storm on top of a perfect storm” and urged donors, particularly Gulf nations and billionaires, to give a few days of profits to tackle a crisis with the fertilizer supply right now and prevent widespread food shortages next year. “Otherwise, there’s gonna be chaos all over the world,” World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley said in an Associated Press interview. Beasley said that when he took the helm of WFP 5 1/2 years ago, only 80 million people around the world were headed toward starvation.

  • Millennials, assembled: At UN, younger leaders rise

    A young president at the U.N. General Assembly touted millennial status symbols like coffee, outdoor adventure and Bitcoin. Shaped by the borderless internet, growing economic inequality and an increasingly dire climate crisis, the Generation Y cohort of presidents, prime ministers, foreign ministers and other “excellencies” is making their mark at the largest gathering of world leaders. This week at the United Nations offers a glimpse of the latest generation of leaders in power, as a critical mass of them – born generally between 1981 and 1996 – are coming to represent countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa.

  • White House says Biden is 'surging' resources to help migrants at border. Is it enough?

    President Joe Biden's administration is struggling to respond to arrivals at the southern border by migrants from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

  • Former Chinese deputy police minister sentenced for graft

    A former deputy police minister who was accused of leading a crime gang of government officials was given a death sentence with a two-year reprieve Friday on charges of manipulating the stock market, taking bribes and other offenses, in a case that involved at least two former Cabinet officials, Chinese state TV reported. Sun Lijun’s conviction adds to a string of senior officials who have been punished in an anti-graft campaign launched after President Xi Jinping took power in late 2012 that some see as politically motivated. A former justice minister and a former ruling party official who were accused of colluding with Sun received similar penalties Thursday.

  • Iranian leader vows 'steadfast' probe of young woman's death

    The death of an Iranian woman in the custody of the country's morality police must be “steadfastly” investigated, Iran's president said Thursday, even as he turned the tables on the country he was visiting for the U.N. General Assembly and asked: What about all the people killed by American police? “Did all these deaths get investigated?” Ebrahim Raisi said at a news conference held in New York on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the world's leaders. Of Mahsa Amini's death, which has produced clashes between protesters and security forces in Iran, he said authorities were doing what they needed to do.

  • They said it: Leaders at the UN, in their own words

    Many leaders saying many things about many topics that matter to them, to their regions, to the world: That’s what the U.N. General Assembly invariably produces each year. Here, The Associated Press takes the opposite approach and spotlights some thoughts — delivered universally from the rostrum at the United Nations following successive years of a virtual, then hybrid summit — from leaders who might have not captured the headlines and airtime on Thursday, the third day of the 2022 debate.

  • Pro-Russian traitor Medvedchuk’s transfer driven by Putin’s darker motives, thinks political scientist

    Viktor Medvedchuk’s transfer to Russia as part of the Sept. 21 prisoner swap may have been driven by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s desire to personally punish Medvedchuk for his failure in handing Ukraine to Russia, political scientist Mykola Davidyuk told Radio NV on Sept. 22.

  • World opinion shifts against Russia as Ukraine war worries grow

    The tide of international opinion appears to have decisively shifted against Russia, as a number of non-aligned countries joined the United States and its allies in condemning Russia's war in Ukraine and its threats to the principles of the international rules-based order.

  • Marketmind: Keep on going

    U.S. investors deserve some calm on Friday after a wild week for markets, though if their European counterparts' experience is anything to go by, they might not have much luck. The U.S. data calendar for the day is quiet, a relief at the end of a week in which the Federal Reserve hiked rates by 75 basis points, as expected, but jolted markets with a sobering outlook, and Japanese authorities made their first intervention in the foreign exchange market since 1998 to prop up the battered yen. But market participants waking up in the United States still have plenty to digest over breakfast from across the Atlantic.

  • Rouble surges, stocks dip as Russia holds Ukraine referendums

    The Russian rouble surged to new multi-week highs on Friday while stocks fell in volatile trade as Moscow mobilises some 300,000 extra troops for the conflict in Ukraine. Despite President Vladimir Putin's mobilisation order, the rouble hit its highest level versus the U.S. dollar since Aug. 19 this week and its strongest against the euro since July 27. Currency controls and month-end tax payments which see Russia's exporters convert their foreign currency earnings into roubles to make payments to the treasury are providing a boost to the rouble despite the geopolitical headwinds, analysts say.