2 qualify to fill 9th Judicial District Court judgeship left vacant by retirement

With the retirement of 9th Judicial District Court Judge John Davidson, a special election will be held in March to fill the Division D seat.

Davidson retired on Sept. 1. He was re-elected without opposition in 2020. That term doesn't expire until Dec. 31, 2026.

Two people, Loren Lampert and Allison "Allie" Paige Nowlin, qualified for the seat this week and will square off in the March 23 election.

Lampert, a Republican, qualified on Wednesday. Nowlin, an independent, qualified on Friday.

Both grew up in Rapides Parish and are attorneys. Lampert graduated from Tioga High School, while Nowlin graduated from Bolton High School.

Lampert has worked as a prosecutor and was the Alexandria Police Department chief for more than six years, leaving in 2017 to go work in Calcasieu Parish. The next year, he was appointed as executive director of the Louisiana District Attorneys Association, a position he still holds.

Now a resident of Deville, Lampert is a member of Longview Baptist Church.

He "has been actively involved in community and public-school initiatives, reflecting his commitment to making the community a better place for everyone," according to his website. "(His) vision for the role of a district judge is built on a 'servant-leadership' model. His promise is clear: he will consistently show up and diligently perform the job. Loren’s pledge is to bring swift, certain and fair administration of justice to every case, making Rapides safer and more just — one case at a time."

Nowlin has worked in private practice and, from May 2016 until Dec. 1, she worked as the criminal staff attorney and senior law clerk at the 9th Judicial District Court. She currently is the secretary of the Alexandria Bar Association and volunteers with the Central Louisiana Pro Bono Project’s Self-Help Desk.

She lives in Alexandria with her husband, attorney Matt Nowlin, and their son, Drew. They attend St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, where her family has attended for more than 60 years.

"What sets Allie apart is her experience inside and outside of the courtroom," reads her candidacy announcement on her campaign Facebook page. "She has worked with judges on every bench — civil, criminal, and juvenile. She knows the ins and outs of the judicial system — top to bottom. She has worked positively and professionally with state and local agencies inside and outside the courthouse — including the Clerk of Court’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, Public Defender’s Office, Attorney General’s Office, State Probation and Parole, local and state law enforcement and the Tax Assessor’s Office. She knows exactly what it takes to do the job. Allie’s experience and insight into the local justice system, coupled with her unwavering commitment to hard work and dedication to the bench, are invaluable and will serve her tremendously as a judge for Rapides Parish."

