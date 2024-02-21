2 teens charged in deadly Senn High School shooting, police say
Two teenage boys charged in the shooting that killed a Senn High School student appeared in court Wednesday.
Two teenage boys charged in the shooting that killed a Senn High School student appeared in court Wednesday.
Student loan forgiveness programs exist for some borrowers, but the eligibility requirements are strict.
Going to college is an opportunity to be independent and develop good financial habits. We looked at the best credit cards for students to help you find the right one.
Nvidia reported better than anticipated earnings for Q4 and Q1 forward guidance on Wednesday.
Watching your favorite sport is about to get a lot more expensive, one streamer is warning.
Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is set to be a free agent after this season.
Expectations are running high for Nvidia's earnings, seen both as a barometer for the AI trade and as a potential turning point for stocks.
In today's edition: How to fix the NBA All-Star Game, the numbers behind the Niners' OT decision, 6-on-6 lacrosse, and more.
Are federal or private loans better for college? In most cases, federal loans should be the first choice.
In order to make sense of Trump's often-overlapping election and court dates, we’ve put together a comprehensive timeline that is constantly being updated.
Most Federal Reserve officials cautioned against cutting rates too quickly at their last policy meeting as they continue to look for convincing evidence that inflation is returning to their 2% target.
Why kids are more vulnerable to warts, and when parents should take them to the doctor.
Alexander Smirnov told federal agents that Russian intelligence officials fed him a story about Hunter Biden, prosecutors say.
Lopez-Galvan wore a Butker jersey during last week's Super Bowl parade.
Microsoft has now confirmed all four games that it's bringing to Nintendo Switch and/or PlayStation. Hi-Fi Rush is coming to PS5 on March 19 and Sea of Thieves will land on Sony's console on April 30.
Borrowers whose original balance was $12,000 or less and have been in repayment for 10 years get relief.
The stories you need to start your day: The Alabama embryo ruling, Lionel Messi’s new docuseries and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Beyond Meat founder and CEO Ethan Brown is looking to hit the reset button on customers' and investors' perceptions of his plant-based meat company.
Founded in 2012 by Alex Elias and Jay Alger, Qloo seeks to uncover consumer behaviors and trends across entertainment, fashion, travel, sports, food and other segments. Elias, an NYU Law School graduate, says that he was inspired to found Qloo after noticing a gap in the market for what he calls "taste knowledge."
The United States Supreme Court rejects an appeal by pro-Trump lawyers Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and five others that challenged the sanctions issued by a district judge over their bogus claims that the 2020 election Michigan had been rigged against Trump.
Should additional information come to light, the investigation could be reopened by authorities.