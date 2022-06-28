2 Raleigh women shot on trip to San Diego. How you can help them.

Two women from Raleigh who were shot In downtown San Diego on Friday night have gained over $111,000 in support for medical costs.

The San Diego Police Department reported that Lane Sheer and Toni Yrlas, employees for The Preiss Company, a Raleigh based student housing organization, were caught in the crossfire of an argument between two groups they were not part of.

One of the women was shot in the hand and the other was shot in her upper body, according to police.

They were on a business trip to attend the National Apartment Association conference in San Diego from June 22-24.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. in a busy section of the city with several bars and restaurants. Police say an argument erupted between two groups and one person involved in the argument began shooting at the other group.

No details have been released about the nature of the argument or how It started. Investigators have no leads on or accurate description of the shooter.

GoFundMe support

To help pay for surgeries, transport, rehabilitation and other expenses, Adam Byrley, the chief operating officer of the Preiss Company, created a GoFundMe page for Lane, the co-director of property operations, and Yrlas, a property training specialist.

As of Tuesday morning, nearly 700 people had donated $112,623 surpassing a goal of $75,000. Donna Preiss, the founder of the Preiss Company, donated $10,000. The donations continue to increase.

“If you have ever met Lane and Toni before, you know how kind and sweet those two are,” Byrley wrote in a LinkedIn post on Monday. “Our collective families are devastated.”

As first reported by FOX 5 San Diego, a Twitter user posted a video shortly after the shooting showing a large crowd and the voice of an Individual on a scooter saying one of the women was shot in the chest.

I live DT.. video from right after it happened.. kid on the scooter explained what happened saying woman got shot in the chest in front of Patrick’s pic.twitter.com/sWXAN6zRKp — Tige (@Ryan_Theige) June 25, 2022

San Diego Police have asked anyone near the scene of the crime to contact their crime stopper at 888-580-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information Is released.