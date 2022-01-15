2 Rancho Cucamonga childcare workers arrested on suspicion of abuse

Two Rancho Cucamonga childcare workers were arrested this week on suspicion of child abuse, San Bernardino sheriff’s officials said.

The arrests stem from an investigation that started in September when an 8-month old boy who attended Kiddie Academy in Rancho Cucamonga was taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center with a skull fracture, according to a sheriff's news release.

Rudie Megan Maldonado, 29, of San Bernardino, and Felicia Ann Ferra, 50, of Yorba Linda, were arrested on suspicion of child abuse and conspiracy. Sheriff’s officials say the two conspired to conceal the child’s injuries and neglected his well-being.

Both women have been released after posting bond, according to sheriff’s department records.

It was unclear whether Maldonado and Ferra have attorneys. Representatives for Kiddie Academy in Rancho Cucamonga did not immediately return a request for comment.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.