2 rattlesnakes were found in the ceiling of an Arizona home. What to do if you find one

Two rattlesnakes were found in a bathroom ceiling of an Arizona home and were removed by Rattlesnake Soulutions, according to a company video.

The video was uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday and had garnered more than 12,000 views as of Friday.

During a remodel for a bathroom located in the home's basement, an expert was called to remove the snakes from the home and had to stand on a ladder inside of the shower in order to remove the first snake with a grabbing tool.

"It's tricky when they are above your head," a woman identified as Marissa can be heard saying in the video as she removes the snake from the ceiling and places the hissing serpent in a bucket.

Shortly after leaving, Marissa gets another call from the same homeowner. Another snake was found in the ceiling.

Marissa removes the snake from its hiding spot, places it into the bucket and then releases the snake into the desert, away from the home, according to the video.

Where are rattlesnakes native to?

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, rattlesnakes live only in the Americas. There are 36 rattlesnake species, 13 of which are present in Arizona. Those are the most species in one state. The rattlesnakes most commonly seen in Arizona are the Mojave, black-tailed and Western diamondback species

Do rattlesnakes hibernate?

Yes — rattlesnakes hibernate, or go into a similar state called brumation (a low-energy state). According to Rattlesnake Solutions' information page, rattlesnakes can be encountered at any time of year in certain conditions, but rattlesnake activity dies down in the fall, often in November.

According to a University of Arizona article, rattlesnakes undergo hibernation in order to avoid freezing. Some species will go into crevices while others may find warmth in rocky slopes, dens and caves.

The snakes then come back out when it is warm, which is why Rattlesnakes Solutions information page said they see an increase in calls in the spring.

What snakes are found most often in Phoenix and Tucson metro areas?

According to Rattlesnake Solutions, the following snakes are the most common to be found in metro Phoenix and Tucson areas.

Western Diamondback rattlesnake (venomous)

Kingsnake (harmless)

Desert night snake (harmless)

Longnosed snake (harmless)

Sonoran gopher snake (harmless)

If I see a rattlesnake, what do I do?

Rattlesnake Solutions compiled the following tips on their webpage on what to do if you encounter a rattlesnake.

Rattlesnakes are not aggressive; they will not chase, jump, or come after you to "get" you. If one is rattling, it’s scared of you and wants you to go away. Do it!

Learning about the subject you fear will help make it more reasonable. Do what you can to educate yourself, as you are doing right now, about rattlesnakes and what they do and don’t do.

Keep your hands and feet where you can see them at all times. Your eyes are your best tool to avoid rattlesnakes.

Don’t touch, capture, or kill snakes that you see … and keep others from doing the same.

Have a plan. All you need in the event of a bite is to call 911. If that’s not possible, use your satellite messaging device.

Republic Reporter Shanti Lerner contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Rattlesnakes are making homes in AZ houses. What to do if you find one