2 from Reading arrested after break-in on property of Victor Emmanuel II

Sep. 23—A Reading man and woman were arrested on charges of breaking into a trailer on the property of the Victor Emmanuel II Beneficial Society in Millmont early Wednesday and stealing power tools.

Steven C. Schaefer, 50, was taken into custody along with Christina N. Jones, 36, not far from the club in the 300 block of Hazel Street.

The pair were pushing a three-wheeled cart that resembled the same cart used by the burglars as seen in security camera footage. They were found in possession of an electric power saw stolen from the club.

Schaefer and Jones, both of the 400 block of Fern Avenue, were committed to Berks County Prison Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail and $5,000 bail, respectively, to await a hearing after arraignment Wednesday night before Senior District Judge Gloria W. Stitzel in Reading Central Court.

The charges include burglary, theft, conspiracy and related counts.

The pair allegedly cut a hole in the wire-mesh fence to gain access by way of the Schuylkill River Trail.

According to police:

Officers were dispatched about 7 a.m. to investigate a break-in that was just discovered in the tool storage unit behind Victor Emanuel's. After viewing security footage, officers searched for the man and woman seen in the video.

They searched the area and encountered Schaefer and Jones.

After being taken into custody Schaefer admitted to cutting the fence, tampering with and damaging the control panel to a golf cart and using bolt cutter to remove the padlock on a trailer.

Several tools and equipment were stolen, but Schaefer denied knowing the whereabouts of those items.

Jones admitted to being with Schaefer during the break-in.