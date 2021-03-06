2 Reading men arrested after detectives find a stash of marijuana and fentanyl
Mar. 6—Two Reading men face drug trafficking charges after Berks County detectives found $16,000 worth of marijuana and fentanyl in their homes Friday morning.
Khiry Boston, 30, and Miguel Bones-Gomez, 43, both of the 500 block of Pearl Street were arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and marijuana, possession of fentanyl and marijuana, delivery of fentanyl, persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms, and criminal conspiracy, detectives said.
Boston and Bones-Gomez were taken to the Berks County Sheriff's Department Central Processing Center for preliminary arraignment. Bail amounts were not immediately available.
According to detectives:
The Berks County Drug Task force started an investigation into Boston and Bones-Gomez in January. Undercover detectives made multiple purchases of fentanyl from them from January and March.
Detectives concluded that Boston and Bones-Gomez were working together and operating out of an apartment building in the 500 block of Pearl Street.
A search warrant was issued for the apartments the men were living in and executed around 10 a.m. Friday.
Detectives discovered in the apartments:
— Three and half pounds of high-grade marijuana valued at $10,000.
— Ten grams of Fentanyl valued at $1,000.
— Five hundred packets of fentanyl packaged for street sales valued at $5,000.
— Two loaded 9mm semiautomatic handguns with ammunition.
— Packaging material consistent with the distribution of fentanyl and marijuana.
— Four workable cellphones.
— Over $2,000 believed to be the proceeds of drug sales.