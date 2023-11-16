2 Reading women arrested following $777 Walmart shoplifting incident in Berks

Nov. 15—Exeter Township police arrested two Reading women Tuesday afternoon shortly after Walmart security personnel reported seeing the pair push a shopping cart loaded with a television set and groceries — items with a combined value of $777 — out of the store and drive off in an SUV without paying for the merchandise.

Responding to the 4:25 p.m. call, officers stopped an SUV matching the description of the suspect vehicle in the 4600 block of Perkiomen Avenue, which is Route 422.

According to investigators:

The driver, Franches Rodriguez Diaz, 36, admitting she was just at the nearby Walmart store with her passenger, Karina I. Contreras, 20, and they together pushed a cart carrying the merchandise in the vehicle without going through checkout. They have the same address in the 1100 block of South Street.

Both women were taken into custody. Security personnel identified them as the women they saw leaving the store with the stolen merchandise.

They remained free to await a hearing on retail theft and receiving stolen property charges after arraignment Tuesday night before District Judge F. Richard Drumheller in Reading Central Court.