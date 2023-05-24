2 recent officer use of force incidents did not violate policy, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it found no officer misconduct in two recent cases where police used force on a person.

In both cases, JSO found its officers did not violate policy.

On Monday, JSO said Officer J. Marino took Allen Keith Curry into custody near a home on Bell Tower Court in San Jose.

In a video shared on social media, Marino could be seen punching Curry in the face.

While the camera is panned away, Curry is put into the car.

Read: Ron DeSantis officially announces presidential bid on social media

Marino attempts to close the car door and has to push Curry back a second time.

The video was shared on social media on Tuesday, and JSO started its internal review.

Marino’s body camera video shows what happened before the witness video. Marino struggled to get Curry into handcuffs and Curry knocked Marino’s camera out of its holder.

Read: Feeling hungry? Five Florida restaurants ranked among Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Burgers in America’

JSO said Wednesday, “While each circumstance is unique, there are times that reasonable force may include striking a handcuffed suspect, and this was one such circumstance.”

The other incident, also captured on body-worn camera, happened at Family Dollar on McDuff Avenue on Thursday, May 11.

“Hey he’s stealing out of my store,” a man told the officer.

Read: FDOT hits brakes on I-95/I-295 project, blames contractor for ‘unacceptable’ runoff issues

Police were trying to arrest Daniel Forrest for shoplifting.

The officer drove and caught up with Forrest on some railroad tracks.

“Hey come here. Brother I’m going to (expletive) tase you, man,” the officer said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The officer used a Taser and Forrest fell and hit his head on the pavement.

After the officer put handcuffs on Forrest, he called for an ambulance.

“Just send rescue,” the officer can be heard saying.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

JSO said Forrest is being treated for internal bleeding.

Forrest’s family shared photos of him in the hospital. His family said doctors told them he might not make it.

JSO said Wednesday of this incident, “As with all Response to Resistance Reports, this incident has been administratively reviewed, and the officer’s use of the CEW (Conducted Energy Weapon) was found to be within policy.”

Read JSO’s Response to Resistance policy below:

JSO Response to Resistance policy by ActionNewsJax on Scribd

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.