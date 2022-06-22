2 remain jailed on drug charges involving meth, suspected fentanyl

Two men arrested after a traffic stop remain in jail on multiple felony charges involving meth and suspected fentanyl.

Robert Wilcox, 35, of West Mansfield, was taken into custody June 18 on a charge of driving without a license.

His passenger, Aaron Slaven, 40, of DeGraff, was arrested on a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his bond.

Both were arrested after a Bellefontaine police K9 unit stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of East Sandusky Avenue for fictitious registration, expired tags, and a suspended license, according to a police incident report.

Aaron Slaven/Logan County Sheriff's Office

Police searched Wilcox and found a bag of methamphetamine, capsules of suspected fentanyl and a straw used to snort the highly addictive narcotic.

Police then searched the vehicle for probable cause and found 38 additional capsules of fentanyl and a hypodermic syringe under the passenger seat.

Police also seized four cell phones and $160 in cash.

Wilcox was charged with drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Slaven was charged with drug possession, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of drug abuse instruments, and violating bond conditions.

According to police, more charges are pending.

