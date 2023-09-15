2 rescued, man missing after boat capsizes in New Jersey

TechCrunch

Firefly Aerospace successfully launched a satellite for the U.S. Space Force last night with just 24 hours’ notice, in a record-setting demonstration of rapid launch capabilities for national security missions. The Space Force gave Firefly notice to launch on September 13, at which point the 24-hour clock started ticking. Within that window, Firefly managed to complete final launch preparations, update the flight software trajectory, encapsulate the Millennium Space Systems-made payload and mate it to the Firefly Alpha rocket.