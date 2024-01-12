2 rescued after SUV gets stuck 10 feet in the air between trees in Massachusetts

An SUV in Longmeadow, Massachusetts "struck a group of trees and became lodged approximately 10 feet in the air".

An SUV that struck a group of trees in Massachusetts ended up getting stuck between them at approximately 10 feet in the air, the Longmeadow Fire Department said.

Authorities said that they received a call for a car stuck in between trees around 7:45 p.m. Thursday. When Longmeadow personnel arrived at the scene, they found that a motor vehicle had "struck a group of trees and became lodged approximately 10 feet in the air".

2 rescued

Two people were in the car at the time of the accident, said the Longmeadow Fire Department. First responders with the Longmeadow Fire Department, Longmeadow Police and East Longmeadow Fire Department assisted in removing them from the car.

Longmeadow Deputy Fire Chief John Rigney told USA TODAY that the driver was "extricated out the driver's door which was able to be opened and the rear passenger was extricated through the rear window using an A frame or step ladder".

Both occupants were evaluated and reported no injuries, said the Longmeadow Fire Dept.

It is not clear how the car ended up 10 feet in the air and the Longmeadow Fire Department said that the "cause of the accident remains under investigation".

