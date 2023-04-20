2 restaurants closed; roaches, flies seen in latest Tarrant County health inspections

Two restaurants were closed, and roaches and flies were observed in the latest round of Tarrant County health inspections.

There were 198 inspections from April 2 to April 15.

Tarrant County Public Health inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills.

Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 29 demerits, a follow-up inspection is required.

Crispy Chicken Seafood at 5700 Denton Highway in Haltom City received 26 demerits and was closed due to a lack of hot water and an improperly working water heater. At this time, the hot water is restored.

Pei Wei Asian Diner at 1582 E. Southlake Blvd. in Southlake received 19 demerits and was closed because the management of the restaurant did not acknowledge the need to close the location when there was not any hot water available. A reinspection was performed to verify the hot water was restored to proper temperatures.

Three restaurants had follow-up inspections:

Cowtown Mart at 5509 Azle Ave. in Sansom Park, 29 demerits

Crispy Chicken Seafood at 5700 Denton Highway, 26 demerits

Kwik Stop Lakeworth at 6597 Azle Ave., 2 demerits

Flies or fruit flies were observed at:

Cowtown Mart at 5509 Azle Ave.

Crispy Chicken Seafood at 5700 Denton Highway

United Club DFW at E07 DFW Airport

What appeared to be a roach was observed at Cotton Patch Cafe at 3940 Northwest Loop 820 in Lake Worth.

