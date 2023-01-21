2 RI men charged in raids that seized drugs, guns and high-capacity magazines

Rhode Island State Police and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration officers arrested two men after seizing guns, drugs, cars and more than $50,000 in cash in a series of raids, the state police said.

Odell Lora, 31, of East Providence, and Kevon Lassiter, 31, of Pawtucket, were charged with possession of crack cocaine, cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana with intent to deliver. They were also charged with illegal firearm possession and possession of high-capacity magazines, a state police news release said.

The arrests came after investigators executed search warrants in Pawtucket, East Providence and Scituate, the release said.

Police said those searches resulted in the seizure of 672 grams of cocaine, 60 grams of crack cocaine, 416 grams of fentanyl, 262 grams of marijuana, $50,900, a loaded Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver believed to be stolen, a Glock model 22 .40-caliber pistol, a loaded 16-round magazine, a loaded 29-round magazine, three automobiles, scales and packaging materials.

Last year Rhode Island lawmakers banned the possession of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

Lassiter and Lora were arraigned at District Court, Providence, and held without bail.

