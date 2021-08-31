2 ride-share drivers were carjacked, tased in attacks in East Garfield Park, Logan Square. Chicago police aren’t saying whether the cases were related

Talia Soglin, Chicago Tribune
·1 min read

Two Chicago ride-share drivers were carjacked Monday night after being attacked by male passengers with a taser, police said in a media notification.

A Chicago police spokeswoman declined to say whether the carjackings — which occurred just before 10 p.m. and shortly after 11:15 p.m. in the Logan Square and East Garfield Park neighborhoods, respectively — were related, saying the cases remained under investigation.

In the 2900 block of North Sawyer Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood, a 56-year-old man working as a ride-share driver was tased multiple times in his torso by one of the two male passengers in his black Toyota Highlander. The driver then stopped and exited the car, which the two passengers stole and drove off in. It was last seen headed south.

Police said the driver was not injured and declined to go to the hospital.

In the 3500 block of West Ohio Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, another ride-share driver, a 37-year-old man, was tased in the back of his neck by one of the two male passengers in his car. The attack caused him to stop the vehicle, police said.

His attacker apparently demanded the driver exit the car, a gray Toyota Camry, which he did. The two men then fled west in the Camry.

Police said the second driver suffered a neck abrasion and declined to go to the hospital.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.

