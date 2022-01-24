2 Risky Picks That Could Pay Off

Alberto Abaterusso
·3 min read

The following two stocks have underperformed the broader market recently. They are also in financial distress, as represented by low Altman Z-Scores, meaning that they could go bankrupt within the next two years.

Nonetheless, their ability to generate profits seems to be good, as signaled by GuruFocus profitability ratings of at least 5 out of 10. These stocks also hold positive recommendation ratings on Wall Street, which means that sell-side analysts believe that these companies have the potential to continue growing their stock prices, though investors should be on guard in case things start to get worse.


Encompass Health Corp

The first stock to consider is Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE:EHC), a Birmingham, Alabama-based provider of post-acute health care services to U.S. patients.

An Altman Z-Score of 2.03 combined with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88 (versus the industry median of 0.32) suggests that the company is in some kind of financial distress, though the risk of bankruptcy is fairly low. The interest coverage ratio of 4.8 indicates that the company is still able to pay the interest expenses on its outstanding debt for the time being.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 8 out of 10 to the company's profitability, driven by an operating margin of 16.33% versus the industry medina of 4.97% and a return on equity (ROE) ratio of 24.17% versus the industry median of 6.3%.

Sell-side analysts have established an average target price of $85.92 per share for the stock, which represents a 37.5% upside from Fridays closing price of $62.50 per share. On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy.

Encompass Health Corp. pays quarterly dividends, with the last distribution, 28 cents per common share, issued on Jan. 18. The stock grants a forward dividend yield of 1.79% as of Jan. 21.

The stock has declined by 27.1% so far this year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 41.6%, for a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a 52-week range of $56.31 to $89.68.

2 Risky Picks That Could Pay Off
2 Risky Picks That Could Pay Off

JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

The second stock to consider is JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD), a Charlotte, North Carolina-based designer and manufacturer of doors and windows primarily in North America.

An Altman Z-Score of 2.2 combined with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88 (versus the industry median of 0.32) and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33 (versus the industry median of 0.41) indicates that the company is having financial difficulties, although there is little chance of bankruptcy within two years. The interest coverage ratio of 3.45 means that the company should be able to pay the interest costs on its outstanding debt for the time being.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 6 out of 10 for the company's profitability, driven by a return on equity (ROE) ratio of 17.96% versus the industry median of 6.85%.

The share price was $23.86 at close on Jan. 21, which is lower than analysts average target price of $31.31, reflecting a 31.2% potential upside. On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. does not pay dividends.

The stock has dropped 17.45% so far this year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 32%. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a 52-week range of $22.90 to $31.47.

2 Risky Picks That Could Pay Off
2 Risky Picks That Could Pay Off

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘To the End’ Review: A Documentary About Trying to Change the Systems Enabling Climate Change

    Unstoppable force meets immovable object in “To the End.” Rachel Lears’ documentary inspires in its portrait of youthful activists organizing to push impactful climate-change policies into American political reality — and exasperates in the resistance with which that urgent quest is greeted on both sides of the entrenched-power aisle. Covering several years of fast-moving events, […]

  • As Indexes Slide, Intensifying Data Suggest Rallies to Resistance

    While the charts of the major equity indexes have yet to suggest an imminent reversal and relief from the selling pressure, the data is offering some hope. Intensified levels strongly suggest, in our view, some relief may well be at hand with the potential to test their resistance levels. The major equity indexes closed lower Friday with broadly negative internals on the NYSE and Nasdaq on heavy trading volume coincident with options expiration.

  • Taliban hail Oslo meet as success 'in itself'

    On their first visit to Europe since returning to power, the Taliban is holding landmark talks with Western diplomats in Oslo over the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, a meeting the Islamist regime's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi says is an "achievement in itself".

  • Prosecutors: Maquesha Ramey shot Rachel Likes multiple times in ex-boyfriend's driveway

    Michael Hubbard was almost home at approximately 5 p.m. Jan. 4, 2020, when he heard gunshots and saw the tail lights of a dark sedan driving off.

  • Meme stocks fall out of love as rate hike fears dampen speculation

    Meme stocks GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment continued to fall out of favor for investors as fears of a faster rise in interest rates puncture the prospects of speculative trading. After surging 600% last year amid a retail trading frenzy, GameStop fell 11% on Monday, extending a 28% slide from the start of 2022. Similarly, AMC has lost a third of its value so far this year following a more than 1,100% jump in 2021.

  • People Are Sharing Famous Companies That Went Bankrupt Over Bad Decisions, And Now I Finally Know What Happened To RadioShack

    "They nearly went under as a result of an extremely cringeworthy speech from their CEO."View Entire Post ›

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Income investors certainly don't want to buy stocks with dividends that are likely to be slashed. Instead, income investors prefer dividend stocks with solid business models that are built for the long term. Here are three such dividend stocks to buy and hold forever.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    Dividend-paying stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.5%, which ran circles around the non-dividend payers, which trudged to an annualized gain of 1.6% over four decades. The biggest challenge for income investors is weighing yield and risk. In a perfect world, income investors would net the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk.

  • City of London’s $10 Trillion Chinese Hub Plans for Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s relations with China may be at a low ebb but China Construction Bank Corp.’s City of London outpost is banking on ever closer financial flows between the two countries.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Extends Slide From Peak to 10%; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against

  • Here are Wall Street’s favorite Nasdaq stocks as ‘signals around bottoms are starting to appear’

    The Nasdaq-100 Index is down 14% from its 52-week high. Analysts see as much as 72% upside for eight favored stocks.

  • Hong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Huabao International Holdings Ltd. sank a record 67% in Hong Kong trading after the flavoring and fragrances company disclosed that Chairwoman Chu Lam Yiu was being investigated for suspected disciplinary violations. Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Extends Slide From Peak to 10%; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarM

  • The world's 5 richest tech tycoons — including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Bill Gates — have already lost about $85 billion this year amid a brutal market sell-off

    Elon Musk, the world's richest person, is worth an estimated $243 billion, down from more than $300 billion in November.

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%

    We’re in the midst of a market change, a shift from a trading environment that favors growth stocks to one that will favor value stocks. Investors should beware, as the shift will naturally entail high levels of volatility – witness the current correction situation we’re seeing in the NASDAQ, and the 8% fall in the S&P 500. Mike Wilson, chief of US equity strategy at Morgan Stanley, believes the key point in the near future will be the actions by the US Federal Reserve. The central bank is now c

  • The Stock Market Just Suffered Its Worst Week Since 2020. Here’s What Comes Next.

    The Fed, Washington, and earnings helped the S&P 500 soar after the pandemic. They’re behind its slide now.

  • S&P 500 is close to a correction. Here’s the number it needs to avoid

    Stock benchmarks on Monday head significantly lower, as investors brace for a Federal Reserve gathering early this week that could set the tone for the rest of 2022. Here's the point at which the S&P 500 enters correction.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • 4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Patient investors who buy into innovative companies with clear-cut competitive advantages have a real chance to see their initial investment compound many times over. There's no sugarcoating it: telehealth giant Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) was one of 2021's biggest disappointments. After skyrocketing during the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic, concerns about larger-than-expected losses tied to its Livongo Health acquisition, as well as worries about slowing growth in an eventual post-pandemic world, pushed shares more than 70% below their all-time high.

  • Down 38% to 51%: 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    The metaverse is one of the most exciting technology trends on the horizon, and it represents a massive opportunity for investors. If the emerging product and services category even comes close to that level, it's virtually certain to create some big winners on the stock market. With that in mind, read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) as top metaverse stocks trading at big discounts from recent highs.

  • El Salvador bought $15 million worth of 'really cheap' bitcoin as the cryptocurrency sank, according to the country's president.

    El Salvador bought 410 bitcoins "really cheap" for $15 million during crypto selloff, according to the country's president.