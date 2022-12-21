2 robbers jump counter in Berks credit union heist

Dec. 20—Two masked robbers got an undisclosed amount of money during a holdup Tuesday morning at Members First Federal Credit Union in Cumru Township.

The robbery occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. at the credit union in Shillington Shopping Center along Lancaster Avenue, Cumru police said.

It was the site of a November armed robbery in which tens of thousands of dollars were taken. A suspect was arrested in the Nov. 20 heist and more than $36,000 of the stolen cash was recovered from a Wyomissing hotel room where the suspect was staying.

Cumru police provided the following account of Tuesday's robbery:

The robbers jumped over the service counter and demanded employees take them to the vault. After taking an undisclosed amount, they fled the business.

Security camera images of both suspects, believed to be males, were distributed by police. Both suspects have brown skin. One is tall and the other is of average height.

Both suspects were wearing dark-colored hooded jackets, dark pants and dark-colored masks.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police at 610-777-9595. Tips can be made via Crime Alert Berks County's anonymous tip line, 877-373-9913. Tips can also be sent via text, using the keyword "alert berks," to 847411. Crime Alert will pay a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.