Pima County Sheriff's Department K-9 Kenzo was killed in the line of duty on Oct. 27, 2023.

A police K-9 was killed on Friday after Pima County Sheriff's deputies attempted to arrest two suspects of an armed robbery.

Authorities say deputies were searching for the suspects after seeing them enter a fenced-off commercial yard and sent their dog Kenzo to look for them. The deputies later searched the yard after Kenzo stopped responding to commands and later found the dog unresponsive in the yard with stab wounds.

Kenzo was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies later arrested 32-year-old Juan Tacho and 35-year-old Slade Bartlett for armed robbery and aggravated robbery. Bartlett was also charged with killing a service animal.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 robbery suspects arrested after Pima police K-9 killed in stabbing