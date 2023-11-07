UPDATE: 2 Robeson County Sheriff's deputies shot in Maxton area of Robeson County

Nov. 7—Staff report

MAXTON — According to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, two deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff's Office were shot this morning in the area of Old Red Springs Road outside of Maxton.

Myrtle Beach/Florence television station WPDE, citing a source, said the law officers were shot while trying to serve a warrant to an individual. The station reports that the deputies allegedly returned fire, striking the man.

Both deputies are being treated for multiple gunshot wounds at undisclosed locations, Wilkins said in a brief news release.

A suspect is also shot, the release said, and being flown to an undisclosed location. There was no word on the suspect's condition.

Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott is on the scene with Wilkins.

Maj. Damien McLean, who works as a Sheriff's Office spokesman, was said to be out of the office just after noon.

According to the release, assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation has been requested along with multiple responding agencies from across the county and state.

Several community members told the TV station that "many deputies are in the area, along with three EMS units." Lumberton police as well as North Carolina State Highway Patrol are on the scene.

No other details were available.

The Lumberton Police Department said the Sheriff's Office is the contact agency for this incident.

No one answered the phone at the Lumberton office of the N.C. State Highway Patrol around noon.

More details will be released later.

EDITORS NOTE: This is a developing story. Stay with Robesonian.com as details are made available.