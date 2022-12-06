Man indicted in convenience store shooting

UPDATE (Dec. 6, 2022): A Rochester man already accused of seriously wounding a 3-year-old boy on North Clinton Avenue in September has been charged with murder in connection with a September homicide on Joseph Avenue.

Travis Lewis, 34, was indicted by a Monroe County grand jury in connection with the Sept. 5 shooting death of Isaiah Fleming, 24, of Rochester at a convenience store at 646 Joseph Ave., said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department.

Umbrino said that the two men "knew each another and had previous issues." Lewis allegedly saw Fleming enter the shop and is accused of approaching Fleming as he was at the counter buying some items. The pair argued just before Lewis is accused of shooting Fleming.

Umbrino said that Lewis is also facing several felony criminal weapon possession charges. Lewis, a predicate felon, was most recently convicted of felony assault and weapon possession in May for his role in a January 2021 shootout in which Lewis and another man were shot. He remained out on bail pending his upcoming sentencing until he was apprehended on Sept. 29.

Lewis is being held at the Monroe County Jail without bail. His next court date regarding the murder charge has not been set.

ORIGINAL STORY (Sept. 7, 2022): Two people were fatally shot over the holiday weekend, according to Rochester police.

Isaiah Fleming, 24, of Rochester, was shot in the upper body at a convenience store at 646 Joseph Ave around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, said Lt. Michael Perkowski of the Rochester Police Department. Store employees attempted life-saving measures until emergency responders arrived, but Fleming was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just before he was fatally shot, Fleming and another person argued in the store, Perkowski said. "The verbal argument turned physical at which time the suspect shot Fleming," he said.

Two days earlier, around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Raymond J. Walls, 27, of Rochester was shot multiple times on Lyell Avenue, near Whitney Street, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. Walls was in a parking lot talking to several family members who were in a vehicle when someone approached Walls and shot him, Umbrino said.

Walls was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The two killings mark Rochester's 54th and 55th homicide of 2022. No charges have been filed in connection with either slaying.

Rochester saw 81 homicides in 2021 when the Flower City had the fifth-highest homicide rate in the nation. The city is currently averaging a slaying every 4.6 days in 2022, a pace comparable to last year's.

Anyone with information about either weekend homicide is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

