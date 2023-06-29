2 from Rock Hill, Lancaster sentenced to 20+ years in California-to-Carolinas drug case

A federal judge has sentenced two South Carolina men to more than 20 years in prison after their convictions for involvement in a scheme that brought drugs from California to North Carolina and South Carolina, according to prosecutors and court records.

On Tuesday, Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram, 34, of Lancaster, was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison, and Carl Michael Mann II, 41, of Rock Hill was sentenced to 25 years in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Mary Geiger Lewis, federal prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Ingram and Mann were convicted in a 2022 trial, federal court records show.

Mann was convicted of conspiracy to possess 500 grams or more of cocaine, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, and a quantity of heroin, prosecutors said in a written release. Mann also was convicted of possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of crack cocaine found during a search of his home, according to prosecutors.

Ingram was convicted of conspiracy to possess 500 grams or more of cocaine, 28 grams or more of crack cocaine, and a quantity of heroin, prosecutors said. Ingram also was convicted of three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, three counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and four counts of possession with the intent to distribute illegal substances to include heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and crack cocaine, according to prosecutors.

Eighteen people were convicted in the case after arrests in 2018, federal court records show.

Fifteen others charged in the case pleaded guilty previously and were sentenced. One other defendant was sentenced last week after being found guilty at trial, officials said.

The York County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit along with the Rock Hill Police Department, FBI, ATF, and other law enforcement, investigated a group of people who received cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana from California, according to a written statement released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The group then brought in fentanyl from California to put in pills that were sold in Charlotte, Rock Hill, Atlanta, Greenville and Myrtle Beach, prosecutors said.

Federal prosecutors said law enforcement showed this group shipped more than 255 packages from California and distributed more than 5 kilograms of cocaine, 280 grams or more of crack cocaine, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 1 kilogram or more of heroin, and more than 1000 grams of marijuana.