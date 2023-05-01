2 Rock Hill teens shot. No arrests made as police investigate, officials say

A pair of Rock Hill teens were shot when walking down a residential street, police said.

The victims, both age 16, were wounded Saturday night around 10:15 p.m., according to a statement from the Rock Hill Police Department.

One victim was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the arm, Rock Hill police Lt. Michael Chavis said.

The injuries were not life-threatening, officials said. The teens have not been identified by authorities.

The victims told officers they were walking on Starcrest Circle when an unknown assailant shot them, Chavis said.

The victims ran behind nearby homes and called police for help. Officers found the two wounded teens in a backyard, Chavis said.

Starcrest Circle is in southern Rock Hill near Heckle Boulevard and Ogden Road.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting of a teen victim is the second on a residential street in the city in a month. In late March, a teen was wounded in a shooting on Rich Street, police said.