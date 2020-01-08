2 rockets land in Baghdad's Green Zone

Two rockets landed inside Baghdad's Green Zone late Wednesday night, the Iraqi military said.

The Green Zone is a heavily fortified area that is home to embassies for the United States and several other countries. The Iraqi military told CNN there are no reports of any casualties. There have been multiple rocket attacks against the Green Zone in recent months.

It is unclear where the rockets came from or who fired them. On Tuesday, Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at two Iraqi bases hosting U.S. troops, in response to the killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Wednesday evening that he "fully expects" Iranian-backed militias to "conduct terrorist operations against U.S. forces and coalition forces in Iraq and perhaps even elsewhere."

