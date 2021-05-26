2 Ross High School seniors arrested for profane graffiti at school, around neighborhoods

May 26—Two Ross High School seniors have been arrested for allegedly spraying dozens of profane messages on their school campus and in dozens of other Ross Twp. locations.

The two graduating seniors — both adults, said police — were arrested Monday following the alleged spray-painting graffiti rampage, which may have taken place Sunday evening and included defacing a Butler County Sheriff's police cruiser parked in front of the deputy's home.

"That was pretty brazen," said Ross Police Chief Burt Roberts.

The graffiti was "very widespread," said Roberts, who estimated the two or more students caused more than $5,000 in damages.

The graffiti was not confined to their school's grounds and included a subdivision miles away and other students may have also been involved and the police investigation is continuing, he said.

"They hit so many stop signs, electrical boxes, fire hydrants, sidewalks and other signs."

According to police investigative reports Sean Beltran and Joseph Haynes were questioned and arrested.

Beltran, noted police in the report, had his cellphone "seized as evidence, pending a search warrant."

"Mr. Beltran, after speaking to his father, confessed to being a part, along with Joseph Haynes to all the ... listed damages. Both subject(sic) gave written statements as to their involvement."

Ross Schools Superintendent Chad Konkle released a statement Monday after students, staffers and school parents discovered the graffiti upon arriving in the morning at the high school.

"The administration of Ross Local School District became aware of vandalism to Ross High School early this morning. We are unable to discuss further details as the Ross Township Police are currently investigating the matter."