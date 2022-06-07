2 Roswell preschool teachers arrested after parents watch alleged abuse in live video from classroom

Two Roswell pre-school teachers have been arrested on cruelty to children charges after parents saw them abusing children on a live video from the classroom.

The incident happened in the three-year-old classroom at the Parker-Chase preschool in Roswell last week.

Parents first reached out to Channel 2 Action News on Friday after a mom checking on her son saw two teachers appear to stand on a child’s hand, kick and push her.

Brandt Duncan and Gloria Barghi immediately called police, rushed to the school to demand the teachers be removed and contacted the victim’s mother.

Zeina Alostwani, 40, and Soriana Briceno, 19, were later arrested.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach talked to the victim’s mother, who did not want to be identified, but said that what she saw in the video was stunning.

“It was a matter of seconds, and knew what we had seen was deliberate and my stomach was just in my throat at that point,” she said.

Several other victims at the school have come forward since the arrests.

