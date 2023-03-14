2 Roswell teens shot 17-year-old friend in face while playing with gun, police say

WSBTV.com News Staff
Two Roswell teenagers are in custody after police say they shot their friend in the face earlier this month.

Officers were called to a home on Wexford Hollow Run on March 3 where they found a 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators later learned that the teen was in the basement with two of his friends, 17-year-old Ar’Zjon King and a 15-year-old boy.

They say the 15-year-old pointed an illegally owned gun at the victim and shot him.

The younger teen gave the gun to King who ran away with it and hid it from police.

Detectives are still investigating the incident, but believe the shooting was the result of the teens misusing a gun.

The 15-year-old, who is not being identified due to his age, is currently being held in the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, tampering with evidence, obstruction and possession of marijuana.

King is being held in the Fulton County Jail on a charge of tampering with evidence.

