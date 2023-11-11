2 on the run after Soulsville shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two suspects are on the run after a shooting in the Soulsville neighborhood in South Memphis.

Police say a man was shot on Beach Street off of Walker Avenue at around 6:50 p.m. Friday. According to police, the victim was taken to a firehouse on McLemore.

Memphis Police say the victim went to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the two suspects fled the scene in a black Nissan sedan. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

