2 runaway girls captured after high-speed chase in stolen car

Two runaway girls were taken into custody after leading deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

On Wednesday, shortly after 1 a.m., a Haralson County deputy learned about a “Be On The Lookout” (BOLO) order for a reckless driver coming out of Carroll County on Business 27.

The deputy saw a vehicle coming at him at a high rate of speed and pulled out behind the vehicle on Bushmill Road.

The sheriff’s office says the red Kia Sorento was traveling at 96 mph, weaving, and failing to maintain its lane when the deputy turned on his lights and sirens and tried to stop it.

The driver of the Kia did not stop.

The high-speed chase went down Hilltop Drive and Business 27 in Buchanan at speeds between 85 and 96 mph.

Deputies say the Kia ran a red light, then came to a stop and the two girls ran on foot.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Kia was stolen out of Colombus, Georgia.

Another deputy along with a K-9 officer searched for the girls that ran on foot.

While tracking the suspects, they were located hiding in a trash can at the corner of Business 27 and College Circle in Buchanan.

The Department of Juvenile Justice was notified and took custody of the two girls.

The Kia Sorento was recovered and will be returned to the owner.

