2 Sandalwood High School students arrested for attacking, robbing student, principal says

Two Sandalwood High School students were arrested Thursday in connection to a robbery and attack on another student, according to communication from the school’s principal.

A message sent to Sandalwood parents and families from Principal Saryn Hatcher said the attack took place in one of the school’s bathrooms.

Hatcher said “school police were able to immediately identify and arrest two students in connection with this incident.”

The school is also “in direct contact with the family of the victim who was able to receive medical care and assistance this morning,” Hatcher said.

Hatcher said he was “very disappointed” about the incident and called it “absolutely unacceptable.”

Here is the full message from Hatcher:

“Good morning Saints families, this is Principal Hatcher.

“I apologize for interrupting your morning, but unfortunately, I have very disappointing news to share with you regarding an isolated incident that took place on our campus this morning.

“We placed the school on a Code Yellow as school police investigated a report that one of our students had been attacked and robbed by another student in one of the school’s restrooms.

“Through their investigation, school police were able to immediately identify and arrest two students in connection with this incident.

“We are in direct contact with the family of the victim who was able to receive medical care and assistance this morning.

“Again, I am very disappointed to share this information with you. What happened today was absolutely unacceptable, and it is troubling when young people make decisions that lead to these outcomes.

“I do want to thank our school police and security teams for their work this morning in identifying the suspects and placing them in custody.

“Thank you for taking the time to listen to this message and for your partnership. Have a good rest of your day. Goodbye.”

