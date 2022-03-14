2 Sanford men charged in connection to armed robbery at Osteen convenience store

Two Sanford men are facing charges in connection to three armed robberies in Central Florida, including one that occurred in Osteen, Volusia Sheriff's officials said Friday.

Marvin Knight, 33, was arrested Thursday and booked into Orange County's jail, records show. Taylor Silvia, 26, was arrested Feb. 14 and booked into the jail in Seminole County.

The Osteen robbery occurred about 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 14 when the two suspects entered the Circle K, 320 N. State Road 415, Volusia Sheriff's officials said in a news release. One of the suspects pointed a handgun at the two employees and demanded cash from the register and three cartons of cigarettes; the other suspect stood by the door as a lookout, the release said.

Nearly 30 minutes later, Sanford police responded to a robbery at a 7-Eleven by the same suspects, the release stated. Knight and Silvia also were connected to an armed robbery that occurred at a Circle K in Orlando on Feb. 11.

Both suspects face multiple charges from the agencies, records show.

