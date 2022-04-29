2 Santa Ana high school students shot, one fatally; police search for gunman

Santa Ana police are searching for a gunman who shot into a car with three local high school students, killing one and wounding another.

The suspect, wearing dark clothing and a hoodie, approached the victims' vehicle about 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Minnie Street and opened fire, said Sgt. Maria Lopez.

Roberto Izelo, 18, died from his injuries. The other victim, 19, was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition, Lopez said. The men were cousins and attended Century High School, she said.

One of the victims is a baseball player at the high school who had left a baseball game just before the shooting, Lopez said.

A third person, a 16-year-old male, was in the back seat of the car during the shooting but was not injured, Lopez said.

No arrests have been made. There is no known motive for the shooting and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Santa Ana Police Department's homicide unit at (714) 245-8390.

