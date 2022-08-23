2 school bus drivers in metro Atlanta county arrested for DUI days apart

Less than a month after school started for students in Pickens County, two school bus drivers have been charged with driving under the influence.

Bus driver Jeffrey Tucker was charged with DUI and 40 counts of reckless conduct after deputies say he was drunk while driving children home from school on Friday afternoon.

According to Georgia State Patrol, Tucker drove the bus full of children off the side of the road and into a ditch. None of the students on board were injured in the crash.

GSP Troopers say they encountered another Pickens County school bus driver on Monday morning.

Tammy Decerbo, 43, was arrested and charged with DUI just after 8:30 a.m. on Monday. GSP says Decerbo told them that she was a Pickens County school bus driver and had driven a bus route that morning.

Decerbo was pulled over for crossing lanes on E. Church St. in a gold Honda Accord before nearly driving off the side of the road.

Deputies noticed that she also had an active video game playing on her phone laying in the seat next to her.

She was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.

The Pickens County School District released a statement following Tucker’s arrest saying that students’ safety is their utmost priority.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the District after Decerbo’s arrest. They declined to comment.

Both Tucker and Decerbo have bonded out of the Pickens County Jail.

