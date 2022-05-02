2 Schools In Harford County Have COVID-19 Outbreaks: Officials

BEL AIR, MD — Coronavirus outbreaks have been reported in two public schools in Harford County, the Maryland Department of Health reported this week.

The state health department releases a list of K-12 schools with outbreaks of COVID-19 each week. The data does not include child care facilities or higher education institutions.

To be reported in the list, a school must have a classroom/cohort outbreak or a school-wide outbreak, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

A classroom/cohort outbreak is defined as at least three confirmed cases of COVID-19 within 14 days that are epidemiologically linked, and are not household contacts.

A schoolwide outbreak is defined as at least five classrooms or cohorts with cases from separate households in 14 days; or 5 percent of unrelated students, teachers or staff having tested positive for COVID-19 within a two-week period.

These schools have COVID-19 outbreaks in Harford County as of April 27, according to the Maryland Department of Health:

Patterson Mill High School — 7

Emmorton Elementary School — 3

Attendance caps were lifted at athletic events and fine arts performances, effective April 1, according to Harford County Public Schools.

Harford County Public Schools made face coverings optional except in the health suite March 1.

While state data is updated weekly, the HCPS COVID-19 dashboard provides data by school on a rolling basis.

During the last 10 days, Harford County Public Schools reported 145 students and 56 staff tested positive for the virus:

