2 security guards for an armored truck company shot in West Chatham while adding cash to ATM

Two security guards for an armored truck company were shot Monday morning as they loaded cash into an ATM in the West Chatham neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

A 47-year-old woman was shot six times and a 46-year-old man was shot twice in his stomach, authorities said. Police did not provide information as to their condition or whether they survived.

The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. in the 200 block of West 83rd Street on the South Side. Police said at least two and as many as four gunmen “wearing all black with masks” approached and demanded the money.

Police did not say whether the guards turned over any cash before they were shot.

The shooters ran off and no arrests had been made.

A spokeswoman for Chicago police said the case had been turned over to the FBI’s Chicago field office, which typically handles bank robberies.

