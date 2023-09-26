2 security guards will not be charged for deadly shooting outside Demonbreun Street bar, DA’s Office says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Monday, Sept. 25, the Nashville District Attorney’s Office confirmed they will not move forward with charges against two security guards involved in the deadly shooting of a man outside of a Demonbreun Street nightclub back on June 10.

News 2 previously reported on the death of 33-year-old Patrick Charles who was shot and killed after Metro police said he fired a weapon in a Midtown parking lot.

Shortly after the shooting, News 2 spoke with Charles’ family members, who described the shooting by stating, “he didn’t have to be shot down like an animal.”

In a letter from prosecutors obtained by News 2, Deputy District Attorney Roger Moore wrote the two security guards, ages 26 and 22, were “acting in defense of others when they discharged their firearms at Patrick Charles.”

The letter went on to state how surveillance footage showed Charles “discharging his firearm and presenting a danger of death or serious bodily injury to others at the time. Therefore, this case will not be presented to the Davidson County Grand Jury.”

At the time of the shooting, Charles’ family told News 2 he was trying to protect his sister and fiancé when he fired his weapon.

