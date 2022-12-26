2 sentenced in $12K elder phone scam case in North Hall

Dec. 26—Two New York men accused of trying to defraud an elderly Hall couple of $12,000 were sentenced to time served and probation after pleas this month, according to court documents.

Brandon Massey, 24, and Jamal Clifford Davis, 29, were indicted in July of attempted exploitation of an elderly person and attempted theft by deception.

Both men were sentenced by Superior Court Judge Jason Deal to 10 years with the first six months in incarceration, but the custodial time was deemed served. The remainder of the sentence can be served on probation.

A Hall County Sheriff's Office investigator testified in court last year that an elderly North Hall couple were told they needed to withdraw $12,000 to bond a family member out of jail.

After being alerted about the scam, law enforcement set up a sting at the couple's home.

The Sheriff's Office said Massey tried to drive away from law enforcement but was blocked in by patrol cars.

Massey was additionally charged with fleeing or attempting to elude and reckless driving.

Massey entered what is known as an Alford plea, where he maintains his innocence but concedes there is enough evidence for a conviction. He was also sentenced under the First Offender Act, which means he will have the case discharged from his record if he fulfills the terms of his sentence.

Both men were fined $2,950.

Davis' attorney, Gilbert Sperling, did not return requests seeking comment.

Massey's attorney Melaney LaGrone said Massey felt it was in best interest to take the Alford plea. LaGrone said Massey and Davis were recruited into picking up the money.

Massey's attorney said her client heard about it from Davis but couldn't elaborate on how Davis was recruited into it.

"This is unfortunately bigger than, I guess, what these young men who are asked to do, as far as picking up the money on the street. ... I don't even know if they know exactly what they're doing and why," LaGrone said.

LaGrone said she hopes authorities will focus on the people behind these types of schemes.

"For someone to know so many people's private information, I think that's the bigger problem, and someone needs to work on catching the individuals that are ultimately starting this from the beginning," LaGrone said.