2 sentenced for 2016 homicide of 15-year-old

Two men already in prison for murder were sentenced to additional prison time for the separate 2016 killing of a 15-year-old.

Isaiah Baird, 24, and Dai'Yann Wharton, 23, were both sentenced earlier this month to 15 years imprisonment for the killing of Tyreek Scott in July 2016 near Bennett and 11th streets in Wilmington.

The two, who were both teenagers when Scott was killed, had previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter and a weapons charge for the killing. Scott, who was 15, was shot "several times" in a "gang motivated" murder, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors have previously accused both Baird and Wharton of being part of Wilmington's Shoot To Kill gang, known as STK. In court, prosecutors attributed several murders and shootings, involving primarily young men, to the gang's feud with a rival group known as Only My Brothers, or OMB.

A bronze statue of jazz trumpet great Clifford Brown stands not far from where 15-year-old Tyreek Scott was fatally shot late in July 2016.

Scott's murder came two months after the fatal shooting of his friend, 15-year-old Brandon Wingo, which prosecutors said was carried out by STK members.

Both Baird and Wharton were already serving long prison sentences for what prosecutors contend were gang-related killings when they were sentenced for their role in Scott's death.

In 2018, Baird pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, conspiracy and weapons charges for the shooting death of 21-year-old Kaden Young in 2017. He was sentenced to 21 years for that killing.

In 2019, Wharton was found guilty of first-degree murder for the killing of Yaseem Powell, a 17-year-old shot in the head in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood in 2017. He was sentenced to 28 years' imprisonment for that murder.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Men sentenced for gang killing of teenager