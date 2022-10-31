2 sentenced for 2020 murder of Willard couple

Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul

Two defendants — the one who planned the murders and the one who carried them out — were sentenced Monday in the 2020 fatal shooting of a Willard couple.

Theresa Cox, 29, and Duncan Bogle, 22, were each sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murders of Alex Chute and Brianna Sproul.

The sentences were reached as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors that dropped the charges down from first-degree murder to second-degree murder.

Police say that in November 2020, Bogle fatally shot Chute and his fiancée Sproul on the front porch of their home in Willard as Chute's then-4-year-old daughter was inside the home. The girl hid inside for hours before the bodies were discovered.

Police say Cox, Chute's ex-wife who was in a custody battle with Chute, planned the shooting and instructed Bogle to carry it out.

At Monday's sentencing hearing, several of Chute's relatives addressed the court. They described Chute as a kind, quirky man who served his country in the National Guard. Sproul, they described as a caring woman who treated Chute's daughter like her own.

More:Springfield Pizza Hut employee pleads guilty to helping co-worker in double-homicide plot

Two other defendants are charged with lesser crimes for their alleged roles in the murder plot. Neither has been sentenced in this case.

In addition to the two life sentences, Bogle was sentenced to an additional year in jail for endangering the welfare of a child.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Two sentenced in murder of Willard couple in 2020