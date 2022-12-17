2 sentenced in 2021 beating death of elderly man in Mower County

Dec. 16—AUSTIN — Prison terms were handed down in Mower County District Court against two of the three defendants facing charges in the beating death of an elderly man in his Austin home last year.

Tyrone James Williams, 22, and Nickalos Dewayne Taylor, 19, both pleaded guilty to a felony second-degree manslaughter charge in September 2022.

Both men appeared before District Judge Jeffrey Kritzer on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

Taylor was given 69 months in prison and credited with 416 days for time served.

"I am truly sorry for my participation in this crime," Taylor said in court Friday. "I want to ask for forgiveness, not just for me, but for my fellow participants because it was never in our intentions to harm him in the way we did."

Williams received 48 months in prison and credited with 278 days for time served. Williams said in court he's going to take his time in prison to become a better person.

A third man, Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, 19, is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 19, 2023, after pleading guilty to felony second-degree manslaughter in December 2022.

All three faced the same charges in the death of 75-year-old William Hall. Their plea deals dismissed charges related to the robbery and assault of Hall.

A fourth person, a juvenile whose records are not public under Minnesota state statute, is believed to also be facing charges in connection to this case. Court records indicate police spoke with at least one child as young as 12.

"I don't want vengeance. I want justice," a victim impact statement from Hall's daughter said. The statement said Hall, who was deaf, was not wearing his cochlear implant at the time of the assault.

Hall was found dead in his home in the 800 block of 12th Avenue Southeast on Oct. 13, 2021, by people who delivered meals to him.

The victim impact statements submitted Friday highlighted Hall's love of life and the pain his family felt following his death, along with the frustration that those convicted will not be serving longer sentences.

A Preliminary Autopsy Report indicated that Hall sustained multiple blunt force injuries with rib fractures and hemorrhaging of various organs, according to the criminal complaint in all three cases.

"There is a special place in hell for those who abuse children, animals and the elderly," Hall's son, Patrick Howe, said in court Friday. "I wonder what your special hell will be, either on this earth or beyond."

Court records indicate the group may have gone to the house to rob Hall.

"The statements I heard from Mr. Hall's family were some of the powerful statements I've heard," District Judge Jeffrey Kritzer said in court, adding that he most admired people like Hall who are described as kind and caring.

"If you truly want to try and do right by him, then be like Mr. Hall," he said.