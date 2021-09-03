2 sentenced for armed robberies in Reading, one crime involving a pistol whipping

Sep. 2—Two Lancaster men received lengthy state prison sentences stemming from armed robberies in Reading following a trial in Berks County Court this week.

The robberies occurred about 2 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2019, in the 900 block of Franklin Street.

One of the two victims was injured when he was pistol-whipped and kicked by the defendants, police said.

On Monday, Jason Myers, 41, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and robbery and received a sentence of 10 to 20 years.

The co-defendant, Carmelo Rivera Jr., 31, went to trial and Tuesday was convicted of two counts of robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, possessing a firearm without a license, and multiple lesser offenses.

He was sentenced to 21 to 42 years.

Both men were already in Berks County Prison when they went to trial. Myers will receive credit for 608 days of time served, and Rivera got credit for 388 days.

Police and court documents gave this account:

Reading police received a call for an armed robbery.

At the scene they spoke to several victims and witnesses who said two men, both holding handguns, had threatened and robbed two other men.

Officers saw both suspects running from the scene, and heard several gunshots.

Police also saw the car described as being driven there by the defendants still parked and running at Franklin and Orange streets.

Witnesses said the defendants first approached a man and woman walking down the street, and that both defendants pointed guns at them. Rivera ordered the man to hand over his duffel bag or he'd shoot him.

The defendants then stopped another man walking down the street, and Myers hit him in the back of the head with the firearm. The victim fell, and the defendants kicked him. He required hospital treatment for his injuries.

The defendants took from him a watch valued at $5,000, $600 and a phone valued at $650.

Investigators identified Rivera and Myers through video surveillance from the area, witness and victim interviews, DNA testing from a mask that Rivera left at the scene, the vehicle registration, bullet casings near the scene, and the phone number of the cellphone left inside the vehicle, they said.

Details of the arrests of the defendants were not available.